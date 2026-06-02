Bafana News

Mkhalele off to Mexico after visa issue resolved

Neville Khoza

Neville Khoza

Sports journalist

Coach Helman Mkhalele is confident Bafana can overcome any obstacle in their path when their Hollywoodbets Cosafa Cup campaign gets under way on Wednesday
Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele. (GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU)

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Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele has been cleared to travel to Mexico to join the rest of the team after his visa issue was resolved on Tuesday.

Mkhalele and the team head of security, Mdu Mbatha, didn’t travel with the team on Monday after they failed to secure their visas from the US embassy.

After intervention by the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco), the duo were able to secure their visas, which now pave the way for them to travel and join the rest of the team.

Dirco spokesperson Chrispin Phiri confirmed that Mkhalele and Mbatha have received their visas.

“I can confirm that the matter is now resolved and everyone has obtained their visas and will be able to join the team in Mexico,” Phiri told Sowetan on Tuesday.

Mkhalele is likely to join the team on Wednesday to prepare for their friendly match against Jamaica on Friday, their final warm-up game before their Fifa World Cup opening match against co-hosts Mexico on June 11.

Bafana, who departed on Monday afternoon in high spirits and arrived on Tuesday, will start their training camp located in Pachuca, Mexico.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos selected a high-altitude training camp to properly acclimatise the squad before their opening match, and despite missing a full day, he said he was not worried. He will now be relieved that his assistant, Mkhalele, is set to join him.

To prevent further administrative blunders during the global showpiece, Safa has formed a dedicated three-member organising committee to travel and manage all logistical operations alongside Broos:

  • David Molwantwa (head of delegation);
  • Mxolisi Sibam (Safa chairperson of the finance committee); and
  • Vincent Tseka (team manager).

Safa president Danny Jordaan said he had a meeting with them before they departed on Monday, and he is confident they will work well during the tournament.

Mkhalele could not be reached for comment.

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