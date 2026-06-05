EXCLUSIVE | Rankings mean little in tough Group A: Ronwen says Bafana can go through

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Ronwen Williams during Bafana Bafana's departure from OR Tambo International Airport on Monday to Mexico and the 2026 World Cup.

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Bafana Bafana might be the lowest-ranked and least experienced team in the 2026 World Cup’s Group A, but it’s a tight mix of sides with no outright favourite and that means everyone starts on an equal footing, Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams insists.

The South Africans return to the World Cup for the first time since hosting it in 2010, 16 years ago; and first time as qualifiers since 2002, 24 years ago, when they play the ‘2010 opening game rematch’ against co-hosts Mexico at Estadio Azteca on June 11 (9pm SA time).

Williams was a Ballon D’Or Yashin Trophy nominee in 2024 for his exploits that included a stunning four penalties saved in Bafana’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) quarterfinal shoot-out win against Cape Verde in 2024, on the way to the bronze medal, and is now Caf Champions League winner with Mamelodi Sundowns. Leading the team out at that hallowed ground of Azteca for the World Cup’s opening game will eclipse all of those, he said.

Ronwen Williams speaks to SportyTV after arriving in Mexico! 🇿🇦🇲🇽



The Bafana Bafana captain shares his thoughts on facing the hosts in the opening game and what it means to play at the iconic Azteca Stadium 🏟️🌍🏆



🎙️ Gilberto Vicencio



🇿🇦 Get your World Cup Pass now and watch… pic.twitter.com/FhKT1brpMH — SportyTV (@SportyTV) June 2, 2026

“This is probably the cherry on the top of a wonderful career I’ve had. I don’t think there’s anything that will top this,” the goalkeeper told Sowetan’s sister publication, Sunday Times in an interview conducted via Sundowns’ media department while in camp for their 2-1 aggregate 2025-26 Champions League final win against FAR Rabat last month.

¿LA ALTURA SERÁ FACTOR?



Ronwen Williams de Sudáfrica habló a su llegada a México. 🇲🇽



📹@chato_jc#FOX26 pic.twitter.com/8c9QynRXu2 — FOX (@somos_FOX) June 2, 2026

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