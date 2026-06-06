Gould backs Bafana Bafana to progress to the next round of the World Cup

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Bafana Bafana players and technical and backroom staff pose after a training session at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico, on Thursday before their 2026 World Cup kickoff match against Mexico in Mexico City on June 11. Picture:

Ex-Bafana Bafana defender Morgan Gould says the team has what it takes to advance from the group stages of the Fifa World Cup 2026 to be co-hosted by Mexico, the US and Canada.

Bafana are in Group A with co-host Mexico, the Czech Republic and South Korea. They will open the campaign against Mexico at Mexico City Stadium on Thursday at 9pm, then face the Czech Republic on June 18 before concluding their group phase against Korea on June 25.

Bafana have not progressed beyond the group stages at the World Cup, but Gould believes this generation is capable of doing that.

“I don’t want to speak about whether we are going to do it. We are going into the next round. We have a capable team to take us to the next round, stay as the underdogs and come out victorious,” Gould told the media during the Honor and Adidas Football Friday activation in Sandton on Friday.

“We are definitely going into the next round. I even see us going as far as the last 16, and anything from there will be gold for us. Bafana have done well in the past few years, and for them to cap it off with 16th place will be great.”

With the World Cup now expanded to 48 teams, this means the eight best third runners-up will qualify for the next round, and Bafana will hope to be one of the teams should they fail to finish in the top two.

But Gould said they are not even thinking of finishing in the best third-place group.

“We are definitely going there with the mindset of finishing in the top two. We trust the guys, everyone who is there,” he said.

“We are not looking at finishing third; we are going to give everything we have, and the worst-case scenario is finishing second, and that will be a great achievement for us.”

Meanwhile, Honor SA, in partnership with SABC Sport, Safa, Adidas, the department of sport, arts and culture, and Gauteng Tourism, is bringing supporters closer to the energy, pride, and build-up around the beautiful game with a series of fan-focused activations and rewards linked to Bafana’s upcoming opening World Cup match against Mexico on Thursday.

The watch parties will be hosted in two provinces, at the Mall of Africa in Johannesburg and at The Pavilion in Durban, and will feature artist performances, Bafana legends, spot prizes, and supporter experiences designed to bring people together around the excitement of match day.

The watch parties’ venues and times: