An amazing tale — Bafana coach Broos and Mexico’s Aguirre squared up as players in 1986 opener

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Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos and members of his coaching staff during a pitch inspection at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Tuesday, ahead of playing the 2026 World Cup opening match Mexico there on Thursday.

As Bafana Bafana and Mexico stride out carrying the hopes of their nations in Thursday’s 2026 Fifa World Cup opening game at Estadio Azteca (9pm SA time), South Africa coach Hugo Broos and El Tri counterpart Javier Aguirre might give each other a knowing look.

It will not be the first time the two square up on the turf of Mexico City’s fabled Azteca.

In a remarkable tale, they also did previously as players. And that was also in the opening match of the World Cup, one recalled as perhaps the greatest of them all in 1986.

Amazingly, both then tough-tackling centreback Broos and midfielder Aguirre started when Mexico beat Belgium in the opening game of the 1986 World Cup. Now they take charge of their teams in the 2026 opener as coaches, at the same venue, 40 years later.

Thursday’s clash is also a rematch of the opening game of the 2010 World Cup hosted by South Africa, where Bafana Bafana drew 1-1 against Mexico.

Aguirre, who also took his national team to the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan, was on the bench as manager against coach Pitso Mosimane’s Bafana in 2010 and steered Mexico to the last 16 in South Africa, where they lost 3-1 against Argentina.

Ahead of the 2026 opener, the coach reminisced on 1986 and how playing a World Cup as a host nation is a unique experience.

WATCH | Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is targeting a win over Mexico in World Cup opener to calm nerves.



Click on the link to catch all the live updates https://t.co/0iUWC9coeV#Fifa2026#WorldCup#RSAMEX pic.twitter.com/XvVWQv6yrn — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 11, 2026

“I have not had a greater emotion in 50 years in football than a World Cup at home,” he said in his pre-match press conference. “It is something unforgettable.”

The 67-year-old said he has tried to pass on the confidence he felt as a player to his squad.

“I remember the confidence with which we went out to face Belgium. I want to transmit to the players that it can be a great day for us, that it can be a celebration that will be remembered for decades.”

Bafana are taking part in their first World Cup in 16 years and for the first time as qualifiers since 2002.

TimesLIVE