Mexico v Bafana, World Cup opening ceremony and kickoff — all you need to know

By Marc Strydom
The 2026 Fifa World Cup kicks off on Thursday when co-hosts Mexico clash against Bafana Bafana at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
Here is all you need to know about the game and World Cup opening:
- Kickoff time: 1pm in Mexico City, 9pm SA time.
- Venue: Estadio Azteca — also known as Mexico City Stadium (the official name for the World Cup) and Estadio Banorte (for sponsorship reasons).
- Capacity: 87,523.
- On TV: The opening ceremony and opening match will be televised on SABC 3 and SuperSport and streamed free on SABC+.
- Match officials: Referee: Wilton Sampaio (Brazil); assistant referee 1: Bruno Pires (Brazil); assistant referee 2: Bruno Boschilia (Brazil); fourth official: Juan Gabriel Benítez (Paraguay); reserve assistant referee: Eduardo Cardozo (Paraguay); video assistant referee (VAR): Nicolás Gallo (Colombia).
- 2026 World Cup co-hosts: Mexico, Canada and the US.
- Opening ceremony start time: 11am in Mexico City, 7pm SA time (televised from about 7.40pm).
- Who will sing the SA national anthem: Tyla, SA’s Grammy Award-winning singer
- The Mexico anthem: Mexican singer Alejandro Fernández
- Mexico opening ceremony performers: Shakira and Burna Boy will premiere the official tournament song titled Dai Dai; plus J Balvin, Tyla, Alejandro Fernández, Maná, Belinda, Danny Ocean, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules
- Additional opening ceremonies: The first games in Canada and in the US on Friday will also have opening ceremonies.
- When is the 2026 World Cup final? July 19 (MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, US)
The iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 11, 2026
WATCH Hugo Broos press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/vuqoTwQfzS pic.twitter.com/3qlQonq0JQ
- Who to watch out for in Mexico’s ranks: Fulham centre-forward Raúl Jiménez is the star player and attacking fulcrum who is deadly in front of goal. Johan Vásquez (Genoa) and Lokomotiv Moscow’s César Montes are tough centre-backs. Full-backs Jesús Gallardo and Israel Reyes like to get forward on the overlap. Fenerbahce’s Edson Álvarez at anchor and box-to-box player Érik Lira are usually the central midfielders. Tijuana’s 17-year-old Gilberto Mora, the youngest player at the tournament; Brian Gutiérrez of Guadalajara, and Real Betis’s Álvaro Fidalgo are attacking midfield options who will look for space between the lines. Alexis Vega (Toluca) and César Huerta (Anderlecht) provide pace and width on the wings. Other striker options include Armando González (Guadalajara) and AC Milan’s 25-year-old striker Santiago Giménez.
- Mexico’s tactics: Coach Javier Aguirre wants his team to be resilient and uncomfortable to face. If you’re their opponents, you can expect Mexico to be rigid and frustrating to launch attacks against, and expect pacey, pointed, direct attacks back at you when you lose the ball in their territory. They play a flexible 4-3-3 formation that can become a 4-2-3-1 or even a 4-4-2 depending on the game situation and opponents.
- Who will be key for Bafana?: Ronwen Williams in goal, 20-year-old talent Mbekezeli Mbokazi and whoever he partners in central defence. Right-back Khuliso Mudau is a machine and left-back Aubrey Modiba hugely experienced. Teboho Mokoena is Bafana’s other major star player in central midfield, where he may partner talented Jayden Adams or the more physical Sphephelo Sithole. Orlando Pirates’ Tshepang Moremi and Oswin Appollis (another huge performer for Pirates and Bafana coach Hugo Broos) are likely to be the wide attacking players. Lyle Foster’s experience seems likely to get him the nod upfront, though he’s been a bit out of touch, so Iqraam Rayners and Evidence Makgopa are the striking back-up on the bench.
Teboho Mokoena on the pride of playing at the World Cup.— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 11, 2026
WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/fUC46ne0MI pic.twitter.com/5SMuff3Ckw
- A bit about the Azteca: Estadio Azteca is the only football stadium in the world to have both Pelé (1970) and Diego Maradona (1986) − regarded as the two best footballers of all time − win the World Cup there. Mexico hosted the 1970 World Cup, in which Pelé’s Brazil, regarded as perhaps the best team of all time, beat Italy 4-1 in a legendary final. The 1986 World Cup in Mexico is regarded as perhaps the best of all time. Maradona’s virtuous performance throughout, including his Goal of the Century in the quarterfinal against England, and probably the second-best goal of all time in the semifinal against Belgium, and two magical assists in the 2-1 final win against Germany, is the stuff of legend. It’s capacity then was 115,000 but that has been reduced by modernisation and renovations.
- A fascinating piece of trivia: Mexico beat Belgium 2-1 in the opening game in 1986. Mexico’s current coach Aguirre and Bafana coach Broos lined up against each other in that match and are now coaches in the 2026 opener, 40 years later, at the same venue.
- Trivia most people know: The 2026 opener is a rematch of the 1-1 opening game draw between Bafana and Mexico at FNB Stadium when SA hosted the 2010 World Cup.
- World Cup group: Group A.
- Other teams in the group: Czechia (Czech Republic), Korea Republic.
- Rankings of the teams in Group A: Mexico — 15; South Korea — 25; Czechia — 41; South Africa — 60.
- Next Group A game: Korea Republic v Czechia, Estadio Guadalajara (Thursday, 8pm in Mexico; 4am on Friday SA time).
- How teams progress to the last 32 and knockouts: Finish in the top two in the group or among the eight best third-placed finishers from the 12 groups.