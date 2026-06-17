What you need to know about Bafana v Czechia World Cup game

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

After losing their first game against Mexico, one of the hosts of the ongoing 2026 Fifa World Cup, in Mexico City last week, Bafana Bafana hope to redeem themselves when they face Czechia in their second Group A fixture at Atlanta Stadium in the US tomorrow night (6pm SA time).

We bring to light a few facts about the clash:

US referee Tori Penso, one of the two female centre referees at this World Cup, will officiate the game. Mexican Katia García is the other female centre referee at the tournament co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada until July 19.

Both Bafana and Czechia are eager to bounce back after losing their opening fixtures. Bafana were defeated 2-0 by co-hosts Mexico, while Czechia were beaten 2-1 by South Korea last Thursday.

Bafana will be without veteran playmaker Themba Zwane and regular midfielder Sphephelo “Yaya” Sithole. The pair received straight red cards in the opening match against Mexico.

Bafana head into the match ranked 61st in the world, while Czechia are 43rd.

Bafana and Czechia have only clashed once before, playing to an exhilarating 2-2 draw in the group stage of the 1997 Confederations Cup in Saudi Arabia (where current Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele scored a late equaliser).

2-2 draw in the group stage of the 1997 Confederations Cup in Saudi Arabia (where current Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele scored a late equaliser). Bafana coach Hugo Broos has received a massive backlash for his 5-3-2 approach against Mexico, with many feeling the formation was poor and too defensive. Many have called for him to start dynamic attackers such as Relebohile Mofokeng, Thapelo Maseko and Tshepang Moremi against Czechia after a lackluster display in Mexico City.

Sowetan