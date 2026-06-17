Key duels to influence Bafana v Czechia tie

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Bafana Bafana's Mbekezeli Mbokazi in action with Mexico's Israel Reyes at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 11 2026,

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As Bafana Bafana face Czechia in a must-win second World Cup Group A fixture in Atlanta tomorrow (6pm SA time), we pick three key battles likely to influence the outcome of the match.

Both nations aim to redeem themselves after losing their openers to Mexico and South Korea, respectively, last week.

Mbekezeli ‘TLB’ Mbokazi v Patrik Schick

The fearless and robust Mbokazi has no reason to doubt that he can contain Schick, who’s scored an impressive 16 goals from 28 Bundesliga appearances for his German side Bayer Leverkusen this season.

TLB’s physical strength and tactical composure have seen him win most of his battles with strikers. However, Mbokazi’s lack of height could give Schick, who’s a clinical finisher standing at 1.91m, an edge.

Teboho Mokoena v Tomáš Souček

Mokoena has been Bafana’s heartbeat in recent years, and when he struggles, the whole team malfunctions.

He’s got the pedigree to hold his own against some of the top midfielders in the world, having done so against the likes of Morocco’s Sofyan Amrabat (in the 2024 Afcon, where Bafana beat Morocco 2-0 in the round of 16 in Ivory Coast) and Felix Nmecha of Borussia Dortmund and Germany (at the Club World Cup in June last year, where Dortmund beat Sundowns 4-3 in Cincinnati).

On the other hand, Souček‘s physicality and height (1.92m) can prove to be a problem for Mokoena.

Lyle Foster v Ladislav Krejčí

Foster and Krejčí know each other very well, as they have battled it out in the English Premiership for their respective clubs, Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers, who were both relegated last term.

As much as he’s been lacking confidence of late, Foster remains Bafana’s only striker with top-level experience, and his excellent hold-up play and ability to bring teammates into the attack make him a dangerman.

Standing at 1.91m, Krejčí is a modern left-footed centre-back who’s so comfortable on the ball. He’s admired for his commanding aerial presence and tactical intelligence.

Sowetan