Bafana News

MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | What Broos needs to do as Bafana meet Czechia

All eyes on the coach and his tactical approach as SA aim to bounce back from Mexico defeat

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Sports reporter, in Atlanta, Georgia

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JUNE 11: Hugo Broos, Head Coach of South Africa, arrives before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Mexico and South Africa at Mexico City Stadium on June 11, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images) (Luke Hales)

All eyes are on Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos as the team’s crucial second 2026 Fifa World Cup Group A clash against Chechia looms.

South Africans are waiting with bated breath to see how Broos will balance his starting XI against the physically imposing Europeans at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia (noon in Atlanta, 6pm SA time).

The coach’s defensive approach and 3-5-2 formation in the opening defeat against Mexico at Estadio Azteca last week were generally met with criticism.

Suggestions are Broos should revert to the tried and tested formation of 4-2-3-1 with exciting Orlando Pirates playmaker Relebohile Mofokeng given an opportunity and wingers Oswin Appollis and either Thapelo Maseko or Tshepang Moremi brought back.

Bafana wrapped up their preparations in Pachuca on Tuesday morning and landed in Atlanta the same evening. Broos and one player were expected to brief the media on Wednesday afternoon.

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