Bafana fight back for a draw against Czechia to keep their World Cup alive

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Teboho Mokoena celebrates scoring from the penalty spot for Bafana Bafana in their 2026 Fifa World Cup Group A draw against Czechia at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday.

Bafana Bafana are still alive in this 2026 Fifa World Cup after a much-improved performance against awkward Czechia.

They came from a goal down to earn a vital 1-1 draw against the physical Europeans at Atlanta Stadium and remain on course to qualify for the knockout stages for the first time.

South Africa earned their vital point from the boot of inspirational midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who showed nerves of steel to beat Czechia goalkeeper Matěj Kovář from the spot with seven minutes remaining on the clock.

The penalty conversion was a response to Michal Sadílek’s sixth-minute opener when Czechia caught South Africa napping as they came out nervily while trying to get into the match in the early stages. However, Bafana never lost their composure.

⚽️ 𝔽𝕀𝔽𝔸 𝕎𝕠𝕣𝕝𝕕 ℂ𝕦𝕡 𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟞 🏆



🥅 ⒼⓄⒶⓁ: Teboho Mokoena equalizes for Bafana Bafana as he converts from the penalty spot!



🇨🇿 1⃣➖1⃣ 🇿🇦



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🌐 https://t.co/26PdrPrnVE#SABCSportFootball #FIFAWorldCup #AllOfUsAllInKaofela pic.twitter.com/nGDXem6c6c — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) June 18, 2026

South Africa remain bottom of Group A with one point from two matches but they can still qualify for the knockout stages if they beat South Korea in the last match in Monterrey on June 24 (3am on June 25 SA time).

Bafana were not impressive in their 0-2 tournament opening match defeat against Mexico in Mexico City last week, but they turned it on at this super-modern, retractable roof venue, where they had a number of their fans in the stands.

South Africa coach Hugo Broos delivered on his promise of different personnel and a more attacking approach after he was heavily criticised for a defensive approach in the opener.

Given South Africa did not lose this match, you can argue the new system and choice of players ultimately worked because defeat would have left Bafana’s chances of progressing to the next round in serious danger.

Broos made three changes to the starting line-up as he went with a positive formation with the recall of speedy wingers Thapelo Maseko and Oswin Appollis to the starting line-up.

Broos sacrificed centreback Nkosinathi Sibisi for Appollis, Thalente Mbatha was preferred for suspended Sphephelo Sithole in midfield and Maseko replaced striker Lyle Foster.

Maseko, who forced the penalty when the ball hit the arm of Pavel Sulc in the closing stages, played his heart out until he was replaced by Kamogelo Sebelebele.

There was still no starting place for exciting attacker Relebohile Mofokeng but he came on at the start of the second half for Jayden Adams, installed in the playmaking role.

⚽️ 𝔽𝕀𝔽𝔸 𝕎𝕠𝕣𝕝𝕕 ℂ𝕦𝕡 𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟞 🏆



🗣️ "𝑰'𝒎 𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒅"



Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos reacting to their match against Czechia!



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🌐 https://t.co/26PdrPrnVE#SABCSportFootball #FIFAWorldCup #AllOfUsAllInKaofela pic.twitter.com/c5UolQXIUQ — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) June 18, 2026

There were impressive performances from Mbebezeli Mbokazi, Mokoena, Mbatha, Appollis, and lone striker Iqraam Rayners in this draw where Bafana were on the attack during the referee’s optional time.

Just like in the opening match, Bafana conceded an early goal when Sadílek put the ball past Ronwen Williams when the South African defence was found in disarray.

This was reward for Czechia, who settled first in the game and launched the first few attacks with South Africa having to defend in their own half and looking brittle in the face of the European’s pace in the opening minutes.

South Africa’s first real chance came in the 13th minute when Appollis struck a thunderous shot from outside the box that hit the side netting after a good attacking move.

Though it was a hard-fought point, it came at a huge price as star player Mokoena will not be available in the next match after he received his second yellow card of the tournament, although Sithole will be available.

📌 𝔾ℝ𝕆𝕌ℙ 𝔸 𝕃𝕆𝔾 📌



A point apiece for Bafana Bafana 🇿🇦 and Czechia 🇨🇿 leaves the standings unchanged in Group A, with Mexico 🇲🇽 and Korea Republic 🇰🇷 facing off at 03:00 (SA time).#SABCSportFootball #AllOfUsAllInKaofela #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/u8Ad2GLIqi — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) June 18, 2026

All the World Cup fixtures here

World Cup page here

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Star player profiles here

Bafana news here

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