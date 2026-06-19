Broos says Bafana display gives hope they can beat Korea, criticises water breaks in Atlanta

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Teboho Mokoena celebrates after scoring from a penalty in Bafana Bafana's 2026 FIFA World Cup Group A draw against Czechia at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was pleased wih his team’s greatly improved performance getting their first point on the board in 2026 Fifa World Cup Group A with a comeback 1-1 draw against Czechia at Atlanta Stadium on Thursday.

The coach said, apart from the nervy start where his team conceded another early goal by Michal Sadilek in the seicth minute, Bafana more than held their own.

The South Africans’ game went up a noticeable gear from their nervy, tournament-opening 2-0 defeat against Mexico in Mexico City last week where the players looked uncomfortable in a defensive formation deployed by Broos, fighting back via Teboho Mokoena’s 83rd-minute penalty.

The result came at a cost as a second booking in as many matches for Mokoena means he will miss South Africa’s must-win final Group A game against South Korea, 1-0 losers against Mexico on Thursday, at Estadio Monterrey on Wednesday (Thursday, 3am SA time).

Bafana coach Hugo Broos reflects on the 1-1 draw with Czechia.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/V9lpaRX9aT pic.twitter.com/J1d5S4jB2y — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 18, 2026

Broos brought in wingers Oswin Appollis and Thapelo Maseko, combative Thalente Mbatha replaced suspended Sphephelo Sithole in midfield and dropped out of touch striker Lyle Foster as he reverted to the 4-2-3-1 formation Bafana played well in during the qualifiers.

While a win would have left Bafana in a strong position, Broos was pleased a how his team settled their nerves from the Mexico opener and from an early goal setback and kept their tournament alive with a draw. The 74-year-old Belgian felt the performance gave South Africa hope they can achieve the win they need against Korea.

“Why shouldn’t I be relieved and, secondly, I thought we played a very good game today. Except for one moment at the beginning of the first half where we were not concentrating,” Broos said.

“We knew their number five [left wingback Vladimir Coufal] had a long throw-in and we paid cash for such a mistake. Except for that, I think Bafana played a very good game.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos doesn't like the Atlanta Stadium.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/jWn4XUiLiX pic.twitter.com/pkk5WXFMr8 — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 19, 2026

“In the second half we were constantly in the half of Czechia and the only thing they did was long balls in front to the tall men. I think we deserved more because we played a good game and sometimes you need a little bit of luck in the game.

“If we go on and produce another performance like today, we have a chance to go to the next round.”

Broos questioned the hydration breaks at a cooler venue like Atlanta Stadium, which has a retractable roof that has been closed for 2026 FIFA World Cup matches.

Fans erupted with boos every time referee Tori Penso called the players to the side to drink water. Broos questioned how such breaks are necessary in a stadium with a closed roof.

“About the hydration breaks. It is useful when it’s hot because players are dehydrated,” Broos said after the match.

“It is good that after 20 minutes they can drink water [when it’s hot]. But in other cases, the rhythm of the game is out.

"Everyone back home is proud" 🇿🇦



Scoring in a #FIFAWorldCup is what Teboho Mokoena has dreamed of 🥹❤️#DStvFIFAWorldCup2026 | #EverythingCanWait pic.twitter.com/MyqC4weylc — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) June 18, 2026

“When you are the best team with momentum and we stop playing, your dominance is blocked for whatever period of time the game is paused.

“Before this match we trained on the training pitch outside and it was very hot. If you train in such circumstances, I totally understand there is a need for a hydration break but not in a stadium like this.

“Players don’t need to drink every 20 minutes, but those are the rules and we have to accept them. But if you are dominant in that moment and they stop the game, it is not a good thing that you go out and drink water.”

Broos said the venue is good facility but it’s not for football.

“If I am to be honest, this is not a football stadium. It is fantastic because you have everything you need but only the grass is for football and all the rest is not. It is a covered stadium but I like to play in an open stadium.

“I don’t really feel the atmosphere in such a stadium. When you compare it with the Azteca Stadium [where Bafana met Mexico], that’s a football stadium.

“We have to deal with it because the stadium is good for the crowd but I prefer a real football stadium.”

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