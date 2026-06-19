Whether he starts or is on the bench, Rele Mofokeng will give his all for Bafana

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Relebohile Mofokeng controls the ball in Bafana Bafana's 2026 Fifa World Cup Group A draw against Czechia at Atlanta Stadium in Georgia on Thursday.

Story audio is generated using AI

Exciting midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng has admitted Bafana Bafana are going to miss midfield kingpin Teboho Mokoena in their last 2026 Fifa World Cup Group A match against South Korea in Monterrey on Wednesday.

Mokoena, who was emotional before South Africa’s share of the spoils against Czechia at Atlanta Stadium on Thursday, with tears running down his cheeks during the national anthems, is suspended for the final group match after a second yellow card in as many matches in Bafana’s comeback 1-1 draw.

The Mamelodi Sundowns star’s absence is softened by the availability of Portugal-based Sphephelo Sithole, who missed the Czech clash because he was suspended after he got a red card in the 2-0 opening defeat against Mexico in Mexico City last week.

Bafana have a point in Group A and a win against Korea (Thursday, 3am SA time), who have impressed with their quality in a 2-1 win against Czechia and Thursday’s 1-0 defeat to Mexico, would see the South Africans through a World Cup group stage for the first time in their third finals tournament.

Relebohile Mofokeng against Czechia . He must start the next match 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/o4YUZUBCC0 — Akani Nwanati (@AkanimiltonM) June 19, 2026

Speaking after the match, Mofokeng said losing Mokoena is a huge blow, but coach Hugo Broos has options to close the gap.

“I am not the coach, but we have players who can replace him,” he said.

“It is going to be difficult [to replace Mokoena] but whoever gets the chance will give his best and enjoy themselves on the pitch. We are going to support that player and go forward as a team.”

Going into the match against Czechia, there was talk of Mofokeng starting but Broos only introduced him at the start of the second half. The 21-year-old performed well against the physical Europeans on his introduction to the global stage.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos reflects on the 1-1 draw with Czechia.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/V9lpaRX9aT pic.twitter.com/J1d5S4jB2y — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 18, 2026

“If I start on the game or on the bench, I will do my best,” he said, adding the level is high at the tournament.

“This is a difficult stage and we are playing against some of the best teams. Sometimes the first half is difficult because we don’t know how opponents are going to play.

“But in the second half we made changes and tried different plans because we saw how they played in the first half. For myself, I followed the instructions from the coach and hopefully everything will go well for the next game.”

As teammates we speak and we laugh and we enjoy the moment. The most important thing is to enjoy the moment. It was my World Cup debut and they were happy for me — Relebohile Mofokeng

Mofokeng appreciates the support he receives from supporters at home who have been calling for him to be given an opportunity.

“Support from fans means a lot because when people expect a lot from you, you get motivated to do more and give them what they want. That motivation gives me confidence and I am doing it for them.

“I have always wanted to get a chance to represent my country and I will always do my best whenever I get the opportunity. We came here to compete and we are doing very well.”

Before he came on, Mofokeng got a pat on the back from most of his teammates.

“As teammates we speak and we laugh and we enjoy the moment. The most important thing is to enjoy the moment. It was my World Cup debut and they were happy for me.

“Obviously when they come on I will also be happy for them. We must be happy and encourage each other.”

All the World Cup fixtures here

World Cup page here

All the group profiles here

Star player profiles here

Bafana news here

TimesLIVE