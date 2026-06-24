MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | SA ready for South Korea, says Broos

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Bafana Bafana players, including captain Ronwen Williams and defender Ime Okon, and members of the technical team observe a moment of reflection during a training session at the University Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico.

The time for talking is over. It’s now time for the Bafana Bafana players to step up and beat South Korea and enhance their chances of qualifying for the knockout stage of the World Cup.

Speaking after the team wrapped up their preparations for the clash on Wednesday (7pm in Monterrey, Thursday 3am, SA time), South Africa’s coach, Hugo Broos, said they were motivated to create World Cup history for the country by qualifying for the next round for the first time.

MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Bafana coach Hugo Broos says they are prepared for South Korea. Click on the link for more details: https://t.co/h0LlaPTNpK pic.twitter.com/pjyY10LlOD — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 24, 2026

Broos said they would dig deep against highly organised South Korea during the final match of Group A at Estadio Monterrey, where temperatures are expected to reach more than 28°C even with the evening kickoff.

Broos was flanked by midfielder Sphephelo “Yaya” Sithole, who said the players were aware of what was at stake and were determined to leave everything on the field to get the win.

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TimesLIVE