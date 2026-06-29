‘Bafana must not look down after defeat’: Morena

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Bafana Bafana players Thapelo Morena and Mohau Nota have urged the national team “not to look down” and use the experience they got at the Fifa World Cup to be better in future.

Bafana saw their remarkable World Cup campaign end with their 1-0 defeat to Canada in the last 32 at Los Angeles on Sunday. Bafana arrived in North America with few expectations but bowed out after making history by reaching the knockout stages for the first time in their history.

While their dream ended in the last 32, Morena, who was watching from the Pirates Club in Greenside at a watch party organised by one of their sponsors, Castle, said they should be proud of their achievement.

“The guys gave everything on the pitch from the first game,” Morena told the media after the defeat.

”I will never say to the players that they didn’t do their best. How we are feeling now in SA, they are feeling twice the pain we are feeling now.

“It’s painful. I have been on the pitch before. I know and understand that every player getting there on the pitch, he wants to leave everything there.

One thing that pains me is playing well and not getting the opportunity to put the ball in the back of the net. It’s one thing that has been lacking mostly in the PSL — Thapelo Morena

“I think in this game they took a lot of lessons. The players have learnt a lot, obviously, from the qualifiers [to] where you are now.”

Bafana will now switch their focus to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers from September. They are in Group D with Guinea, Kenya and Eritrea.

Morena, who missed out on the World Cup due to injury, said they will have to take their experience from the global tournament to the Afcon qualifiers and other upcoming tournaments.

“They must not look down. This was a lesson. Next time when we get there, we will do better than now,” he said. “One thing that pains me is playing well and not getting the opportunity to put the ball in the back of the net. It’s one thing that has been lacking mostly in the PSL.”

Nkota, who also missed out due to injury, said they will have to move on quickly and forget about the defeat.

“Obviously not happy, but we just have to move on,” he said. “It is one of those games we don’t have to worry about because the guys have done their lot and played their best and gave everything The guys fought. They went all out and gave it their all.”

Sowetan