Five facts you need to know about Bafana’s World Cup exit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Aubrey Modiba of Bafana Bafana react in disappointment after defeat during the FIFA World Cup 2026 last 32 match between South Africa and Canada at the Sofi Stadium, Los Angeles, on June 28 2026. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Bafana Bafana’s elimination from the Fifa World Cup in the round of 32 after a 1-0 defeat to Canada marked the end of their remarkable journey.

Despite the defeat, Bafana made history when they reached the knockout stage for the first time by finishing second in Group A with four points.

Here are five interesting facts about the team’s World Cup participation.

Goal-scoring woes

Bafana only scored two goals in this tournament, with one coming from a penalty. This is an area they will have to work on going forward. Bafana have now scored a total of 11 goals at World Cup appearances in 1998, 2002, 2010 and 2026.

High number of locally based players in the squad

Coach Hugo Broos’ World Cup squad had 19 locally based players playing in the PSL, making it only the second nation after England (21) that reached the last 32 with the most players playing at home.

Canada’s first win against an African team at the World Cup

The win for Canada against Bafana on Sunday was their first against any African team at the World Cup. They lost to Morocco at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Bafana, Safa to pocket more than R200m

Following their exit in the last 32, Bafana and Safa will walk away with about R222m; the players will share a 30% portion and are likely to pocket R1.6m each. Players will also receive a massive financial bonus of R5m from the minister of sport, Gayton McKenzie, after their win against South Korea.

Young players gained experience

A massive positive is that the Bafana squad featured one of the youngest teams in the tournament, with an average age of 26 years. The squad featured a mix of experienced campaigners and young talent, with the oldest player being Themba Zwane and the youngest Mbekezeli Mbokazi (20).

Sowetan