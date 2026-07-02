Bafana News

WATCH | Enthusiastic greeting for Bafana on arrival at OR Tambo from World Cup

Sports Staff

Sports Staff

A fan takes a selfie with Bafana Bafana midfield star Teboho Mokoena on the team's arrival at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Thursday morning from reaching the knockouts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix)

Bafana Bafana arrived back from the 2026 FIFA World Cup to an enthusiastic greeting at OR Tambo International Airport early on Thursday morning.

A band accompanied the few thousand supporters who gave the team a noisy greeting in the airport arrivals hall.

The national team punched above its weight progressing as the lowest-ranked side in Group A, following a disappointing 2-0 defeat to co-hosts Mexico with an improved 1-1 draw against Czechia then a genuinely impressive 1-0 win against a strong South Korea.

The South Africans bowed out with a 1-0 defeat to tough Canada in the last 32 at Los Angeles Stadium on Sunday, the co-hosts triumphing via Stephen Eustáquio’s last-gasp, 92nd-minute winner.

It was South Africa’s historic first progression past a World Cup group stage at the fourth time of trying having failed to do so in France in 1998, Japan and South Korea in 2002 and as hosts in 2010.

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