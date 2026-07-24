WATCH | Danny Jordaan loses his cool when pressed about Broos’s Bafana contract

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South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan speaks to media at the Pitso Mosimane 'Youth Football: Coaching Manual' launch in Sandton, Johannesburg, on July 23 2026. Picture:

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jodaan lost his cool when asked questions about talks about Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’s contract.

The national coach’s term ends this month.

The 74-year-old Belgian announced some time ago he would retire from coaching after taking Bafana to the 2026 Fifa World Cup in North America, where they exited in the last 32 last month. However, Safa and Broos have indicated they might consider an extension until next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in East Africa in June and July.

Jordaan was being asked questions at the launch on Thursday of former Bafana, SuperSport United, Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane’s Youth Football: Coaching Manual book in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The Safa president was quizzed about the latest on Broos’s contract situation and echoed a statement by the association released on Wednesday, pouring cold water on reports that a one-year extension had been signed.

𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 | 𝗦𝗔𝗙𝗔 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗳𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 #𝗕𝗮𝗳𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗕𝗮𝗳𝗮𝗻𝗮 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵



𝗗𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆 𝗝𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗮𝗮𝗻: "We have a coach."



𝗝𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁 @ThabisoSithole: "Who is the coach?"



𝗝𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗮𝗮𝗻: "No.… pic.twitter.com/N0mpVWtcC8 — Tromps Mothowagae دانيال (@DanieMothowagae) July 23, 2026

The exchange, with an eNCA journalist as part of a press “huddle”, escalated into a testy interview when Jordaan told the questioner not to “stop me in the street to hijack a decision”.

“There is no such thing as Safa signing a one-year contract with Broos. It doesn’t exist. It’s nonsense,” Jordaan began.

“And it’s better that this nonsense is not put out there. I just came back [from the World Cup] yesterday [Wednesday] and I saw. What is this now? It’s nonsense.”

Jordaan was pressed with the question: “So do we have a coach?”

He replied: “Ja, we have a coach.”

He was asked: “Who’s the coach?”

Jordaan replied: “No, we will deal with that. There is a process. The technical committee makes a recommendation to the [Safa] national executive [NEC].

“The NEC finally decides on the coach. So you cannot stop me in the street and hijack a decision. It’s not going to happen.”

The questioner responded: “We are not hijacking a decision, Dr Jordaan. I think South Africa deserves to know where we stand right now.”

Jordaan continued: “No, no, South Africa must wait. South Africa must understand the World Cup ended just yesterday.”

The questioner continued to push for clarification, to which Jordaan responded: “OK, you have your answer then. Why are you asking me? Don’t interrupt when I am talking.

“No, no, you are out of order and you must behave yourself,” he added.

Jordaan was pressed again that the media were “just asking a question”. He responded: “No, you must ask your question. We are having processes and things that must happen. So you must wait.”

He then ended the interview and walked off.

Mosimane has been reported as among candidates Safa is lining up as replacements should Broos not continue and confirmed his interest and talks with the association at his book launch.

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