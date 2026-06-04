No vuvuzelas, Bafana fans: these are items banned from World Cup stadiums

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US President Donald Trump and Fifa president Gianni Infantino hold a 2026 Fifa World Cup final match ticket replica alongside former US homeland security secretary Kristi Noem in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on August 22 2025.

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With the football World Cup starting in eight days’ time in the US, Mexico and Canada, on Thursday Fifa announced that fans will no longer be able to bring refillable plastic bottles into World Cup stadiums after the world football governing body changed its policy.

Here are other prohibited objects:

Vuvuzelas, air horns and pyrotechnics: The vuvuzela, the deafening sound that defined SA’s 2010 World Cup and became a global symbol of the tournament, is not allowed. In fact, Fifa has banned all excessive-noise instruments. The consequences are far more serious for fireworks, flares and smoke bombs. Bringing pyrotechnics into a stadium is a criminal offence in all three host countries.

The vuvuzela, the deafening sound that defined SA’s 2010 World Cup and became a global symbol of the tournament, is not allowed. In fact, Fifa has banned all excessive-noise instruments. The consequences are far more serious for fireworks, flares and smoke bombs. Bringing pyrotechnics into a stadium is a criminal offence in all three host countries. Umbrellas, folding chairs and seat cushions: Umbrellas of any size are banned because they can be used as weapons. So are portable folding chairs, seat cushions with zippers or pockets, and prams.

Umbrellas of any size are banned because they can be used as weapons. So are portable folding chairs, seat cushions with zippers or pockets, and prams. Food, drink, bottles and cans: These will be confiscated at the gate.

These will be confiscated at the gate. Vapes and e-cigarettes: this one is especially important for Bafana fans because two of SA’s three group games are in Mexico, which now has one of the toughest vape laws on earth. Vapes are also banned inside stadiums across all three host nations.

this one is especially important for Bafana fans because two of SA’s three group games are in Mexico, which now has one of the toughest vape laws on earth. Vapes are also banned inside stadiums across all three host nations. Bags and backpacks: Only small clear plastic bags or clear PVC and the smallest non-clear wallets (no bigger than 6.5 by 4.5 inches) will be allowed in.

What you can bring:

Mobile phones, wallets, glasses, watches, sunscreen, hats and small flags (under 2m wide, no flagpoles) are all permitted.

Essential medication is allowed, with documentation for prescription items. Fans with dietary or medical needs can request exceptions through Fifa’s accessibility team.

Almarpr.com