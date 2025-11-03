Heartbreak for Proteas as India secure first World Cup

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt looks dejected after her wicket is taken.

India beat SA by 52 runs to win the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup final last night, writing their way into the history books by winning their first title.

Chasing 299, SA looked in contention at one stage, but Deepti Sharma’s breakthrough sparked a dramatic collapse. After she dismissed Annerie Dercksen, the Proteas crumbled from 209/5 to 246 all out, handing India control of the World Cup final.

Captain Fantastic! 💫



An innings of pure class from Laura Wolvaardt, who delivered a match-defining knock when it mattered most. 👏🏏🇿🇦#Unbreakable #CWC25 pic.twitter.com/6AEpGCQd5N — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) November 2, 2025

Captain Laura Wolvaardt (101) led from the front with a magnificent century but lacked support as wickets fell regularly at the other end. Deepti was the standout performer with the ball, finishing with superb figures of 5/39, while Shafali Verma and Sree Charani chipped in with key wickets to seal a memorable win for India.

Deepti Sharma had turned the tide for India with a brilliant spell that yielded three crucial wickets, including that of SA captain Laura Wolvaardt. Wolvaardt had kept her side in the hunt with a superb century even as wickets tumbled regularly at the other end.

🎙️ Press ▶️ | Government Applauds the Proteas Women’s Team!



Government salutes our #Unbreakable Proteas Women for their outstanding performance at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup!



We thank YOU for flying the flag high! 🏏#CWC25 #TheProteas #GovZAUpdates pic.twitter.com/A1g4tHV7hp — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) November 3, 2025

But Deepti’s double strike in a single over that included Wolvaardt and Chloe Tryon came at a decisive stage, just as the required run rate began to climb, leaving SA under mounting pressure.

Earlier, Wolvaardt and Annerie Dercksen had offered resistance with a fighting fifty-run stand, steering the Proteas past the 200-run mark after a collapse had left them reeling at 148/5. Deepti had earlier triggered that slide by dismissing Sinalo Jafta, following up on Shafali Verma’s impactful spell.

Verma had shifted the momentum India’s way by striking twice in quick succession, first removing Sune Luus in her opening over, then claiming the prized wicket of Marizanne Kapp. That double blow tightened India’s grip on the contest before Jafta’s dismissal deepened SA’s troubles.

India’s first breakthrough came through sharp fielding when Tazmin Brits was run out by a direct hit from Amanjot Kaur at the non-striker’s end. Brits and Wolvaardt had earlier given SA a solid foundation with a fifty-run opening stand in the powerplay, putting the pressure on India’s bowlers early in the chase.

Sree Charani then struck in her first over to trap Anneke Bosch leg-before, halting the Proteas’ early momentum. Despite the quick wickets, Wolvaardt continued to anchor the innings, bringing up her 39th ODI fifty and guiding SA past 100 alongside Sune Luus. - ICC Website