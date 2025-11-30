Faf du Plessis opts out of IPL auctions to play in Pakistan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Faf du Plessis will not play in the IPL next year.

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has opted to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) next year, ruling himself out of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions scheduled to take place next month on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.

The 41-year-old was released by Delhi Capitals in November after scoring 202 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 123.92 in the previous season.

Du Plessis has played for Chennai Super Kings (2011-2015, 2018-2021), the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant (2016-2017) and led Royal Challengers Bangalore (2022-2024) as captain for three seasons, before being bought by Delhi last season at a base price of 20 million rupees (R3.8m).

“After 14 seasons in the IPL, I’ve decided not to put my name into the auction this year. It’s a big decision, and one that comes with a lot of gratitude when I look back,” Du Plessis wrote on social media.

“I’ve been lucky to play with world-class teammates, for amazing franchises and in front of fans whose passion is like nothing else.

“India has given me friendships, lessons, and memories that have shaped me as a cricketer and as a person.”

He said he was excited to challenge himself in a new environment in the PSL with fresh talent but did not rule out a future return to the IPL.

“India has a special place in my heart, and this certainly isn’t goodbye - you’ll see me again,” he said.

“This year, I’ve chosen to take on a new challenge and will be playing in the upcoming PSL season.

“A new country. A new environment. A new challenge. I’m looking forward to the Pakistan hospitality.”

Du Plessis has played in the PSL before, for Peshawar Zalmi in the 2019 season and Quetta Gladiators in 2020.

Reuters