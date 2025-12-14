Proteas crystal clear about T20 plans

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa head into this afternoon’s third T20 International against India, comfortable that more chopping and changing over the remainder of the series will prove beneficial in three months’ time when they return to the sub-continent for the World Cup.

With the series locked at 1-1, ahead of the clash up in the Himalayan home of the Dalai Lama in Dharamsala, the Proteas don’t feel they need any spiritual guidance about how they want to play the rest of the series.

“We want to give everyone a good run, see what works and what doesn’t, but overall we’re pretty clear about what we want,” head coach Shukri Conrad said yesterday.

Corbin Bosch is the only player in the squad who didn’t feature in either of the opening two matches in the series — which is strange, given how well he performed in his last T20 match.

