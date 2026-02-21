‘If we are in a bad situation, we will find a way to win,’ says Lions captain Hendricks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lions players celebrate with the CSA 4 Day Series trophy after the final against the Warriors at the Wanderers Stadium. Picture:

Belief, drawn from the experience in their ranks, has turned the DP World Lions into a virtually unstoppable force in the Four-Day Series.

“It’s one of our best traits. We never give up; we just don’t,” said the Lions’ captain Dominic Hendricks after his side won the title for the third season in a row, with an eight-wicket victory against a brave but ultimately outgunned Warriors side in the final at the Wanderers.

As they did two seasons ago when they beat Western Province, the Lions climbed out of a precarious position and, on a stunning third day’s play, overwhelmed the Warriors, bowling them out for 95 in their second innings.

“I’ve often asked myself, why is it we must always be under pressure first and then start to play our best cricket?” Hendricks smiled afterwards.

“We pride ourselves on the fact that if we are in a bad situation, we will find a way to win. The belief in the team, because we’ve done it before. It’s happened on so many occasions where we’ve been completely out of the game and then flipped it on its head.”

The Lions started the third day still trailing the Warriors by 112 runs with only three first-innings wickets in hand, but most importantly, they still had Delano Potgieter at the crease.

Though not as sizable as his contributions in the final in 2023/2024, when he scored 81 and then an unbeaten 155, his 88 not out against the Warriors showed skill and resolve to shrink the Warriors’ first-innings advantage to the point where it was inconsequential.

“Delano is incredible in these crunch situations — he was fantastic again,” said the Lions coach Russell Domingo, who’s been at the helm for all three titles.

“He is a great team player; he understands his game really well and is so calm under pressure.”

Having limited the Warriors’ lead to just 10 runs, Codi Yusuf and Beryes Swanepoel, both of whom made crucial contributions with the bat, then dominated with the ball. Yusuf took 5/34 and was named player of the match, while Swanepoel ended with 4/26.

“Codi is a match winner. He can bowl a team out — he’s got that in him; that’s why he’s played some Test cricket. It was really cool to see,” said Domingo.

Hendricks said he reminded Siya Plaatjie, who signed for the Lions from the Warriors at the start of the season, about the final two years ago.

“I told him we were way behind the game, but if we are batting at lunch on day 3, then this game will have a different complexion.”

Hendricks showed Plaatjie the scorecard from that match at the end of the second day’s play.

“We were 35/5 on that first morning against WP. I told him, ‘What right did we have to win that game? We are not going to give up; we train too hard.’

“The guys in the lower half of the order put great value in what they can add with the bat.”

Even Plaatjie, who was out for a duck, played his part, batting for 42 minutes and giving Potgieter enough time to add 29 runs for the 10th wicket.

“It’s a habit, winning tight contests from difficult positions,” said Domingo. “We have a lot of experience; [Wiaan] Mulder and [Zubayr] Hamza have played internationally, and Bjorn [Fortuin] is a stalwart.

“There are some hardened professionals in that team who know what it takes to get back into games in this format. We had one poor game against North West, but otherwise we’ve played fantastic four-day cricket this season.”

TimesLIVE