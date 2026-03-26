Havertz eyes successful World Cup despite long absence

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Frankfurt - Germany forward Kai Havertz is close to his best form again after several injuries in the past 12 months, and a successful Arsenal run across three competitions in the coming months will be the best preparation for the World Cup, he said yesterday.

Havertz, who has been away from the national team for more than a year after missing last year’s internationals through injury, is part of the Germany squad to face Switzerland tomorrow and Ghana three days later.

“I had a tough time. It was not easy for me,” Havertz told a press conference ahead of Germany’s friendly against the hosts, Switzerland.

“I had my first injury in February last year, three and a half months out, and then a comeback and then a setback with the knee injury,” he added.

Havertz returned to action for the Premier League leaders Arsenal in January after being sidelined since August, but the 26-year-old said he was ready for his club’s busy match schedule in the league, the FA Cup and the Champions League.

“I now feel completely fit. I need one or the other game from the start to reach 100%, but I feel fit to start lasting more than 90 minutes,” he said.

Havertz added that Arsenal’s busy schedule came just at the right time.

“We have many matches in three competitions. I missed the first six months of the season, and I will give it my all for the club and to be able to go to the World Cup with a lot of confidence. I want to be successful at this World Cup and lead the way,” he said. – Reuters