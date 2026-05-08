Cape Town’s Run Your City leg cancelled due to hazardous weather

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Expected severe weather conditions in Cape Town on Sunday have forced the organisers of the Absa Run Your City 10km, after consulting with the City of Cape Town’s safety authorities, to cancel the Mother City leg of this race.

Big guns such as SA 10km record holder Glenrose Xaba and Tayla Kavanagh, who’s the reigning SA 5,000m and 10,000m champion, among many other athletes, had already arrived in Cape Town for the race. On Friday the weather was just perfect in the Mother City, with no signs of rain at all.

However, according to a statement released by Stillwater Sports, who are the organisers, there’ll be floods in many parts of the city on Sunday.

“Our operations team has been closely monitoring the weather predictions and engaging daily with the City of Cape Town authorities, local authorities, and the appointed safety officials in the lead-up to race weekend,” race director Dezroy Poole said via StillWater Sport’s statement on Friday.

“This decision was not taken lightly, especially considering the anticipation surrounding the event and the commitment shown by our runners, sponsors and partners. However, under the expected conditions we could not guarantee a safe and enjoyable race experience for all involved.”

This was supposed to be the second of five Absa Run Your City series after the first one was held in Gqeberha on March, where Adriaan Wildschutt and Brenda Jepchirchir won in the men’s and women’s races, respectively. The next leg is billed for Durban on July 12, followed by Tshwane on August 23, with the last one in Johannesburg on September 24.

Sowetan