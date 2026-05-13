Government spent R85m on LIV Golf tournament: parliament report

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Bryson DeChambeau was a big hit with fans at LIV South Africa at Steyn City.

The government spent R85m on licence fees for the LIV Golf tournament at Steyn City in March and parliament wants detailed accounting of that expenditure.

The figure is contained in the department of sport, arts and culture’s annual budget vote, which came under fire from the portfolio committee for unscheduled spending on several “ad hoc projects”.

The golf tournament, which drew crowds exceeding 100,000, was forecast to inject more than R500m into the economy.

The department budgeted R100m for the 2026 event, with R85m being spent after securing sponsorships for R15m.

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