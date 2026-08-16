Xaba feels preparation for World Half Championship on right track after dominating Totalsports women’s race

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After delivering another commanding performance to win the Totalsports Women’s race in Johannesburg on Sunday, South African runner Glenrose Xaba is satisfied that her training for the World Half Marathon Championship is taking shape.

Xaba is using the 10km races to prepare for that event in Copenhagen, Denmark on September 20. The runner, who won the Spar Women’s 10km race earlier this month, underlined her class on Sunday as she cruised to victory in 32:11 in the final leg of the Totalsports Women’s Race. Brenda Kenei of Kenya was second in 32:28, while Cacisile Sosibo rounded off the podium finish in 34:01.

“The preparations are for the World Half Championship because we are focusing on where I will be doing the half marathon,” Xaba told the media after the race.

“I’m very happy — it shows that we are moving in the right direction with my coach because we come into the race with a full volume of training without breaking it and getting some rest in between.

“When it comes to races, we do it, and the following day we train very easily, and it shows that we are in the right direction for what we are planning for the World Half Marathon.”

Xaba said she will run the Absa Run Your City race in Tshwane on Sunday, August 23, as her last race before the World Half Marathon next month.

“It feels amazing because this is my second win this year. It shows that my training is going well. I have not hit the training volume I normally do, as I’m focusing on the World Championship.

I’m very happy — it shows that we are moving in the right direction — Glenrose Xaba

“This shows that I’m in good shape.”

Meanwhile, the bank’s presence at this year’s race goes beyond celebrating women in sport and reflects its commitment to supporting women’s health, wellbeing, visibility and empowerment, according to its head of sponsorship, Jabulile Nsibanyoni.

“Our commitment to women’s empowerment highlights how the bank recognises and celebrates women as leaders and changemakers across business, the creative industries, sport and the communities they come from,” she said.

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