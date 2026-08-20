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Injured Chandimal out of second Test against India - coach Kirsten

Dinesh Chandimal of Sri Lanka goes to his 50 during day 1 of the 1st Betway Test (WTC) match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park on December 26, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Dinesh Chandimal. Picture: ( Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Key Sri Lanka batter Kusal Mendis will not recover from his hamstring injury in ​time for the second Test against India ‌starting on Sunday, adding to the hosts’ injury woes with fellow batter Dinesh Chandimal also out after suffering ​a concussion.

Sri Lanka lost the first ​of the three-Test series by 165 runs in ⁠Galle on Wednesday, a day after Chandimal ​suffered a concussion while fielding, and had to ​be replaced by Pasindu Sooriyabandara.

International Cricket Council (ICC) rules automatically rule out a player who has been substituted ​due to a concussion for seven days.

“Kusal Mendis ​has got a proper hamstring injury; he is not going ‌to ⁠be available for a while,” Sri Lanka coach Gary Kirsten told reporters.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mendis suffered a hamstring injury during the Lanka Premier League last ​month. “Dinesh is ​not available ⁠for the next Test; Kusal is not available. So we’re missing a ​few guys from that perspective, but ​it ⁠creates a great opportunity for players to come in and stake their claim,” Kirsten added.

Sri Lanka’s ⁠batting line-up ​is further weakened by ​the absence of Pathum Nissanka, who had wrist surgery in June. – Reuters

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