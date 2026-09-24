Mulaudzi defends his Absa Run Your City title in Joburg

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After a frustrating year battling a hamstring injury, Kabelo Mulaudzi finally returned to the podium when he defended his Absa Run Your City Race in Joburg on Thursday, clocking 28:48 minutes.

Zenzile Pheko was second with a time of 28:52, while Kenya’s Stephen Kangethe rounded off the podium finish at the same time.

Mulaudzi bided his time in a chasing group that was hot on the heels of early pacesetter Dolphine Chelimo of Uganda.

The Boxer Athletic club runner, who won four of the five races last yea, said the victory, his first this year, has given him confidence going into the final races of the year.

“I’ve been struggling this year with injuries but I’m happy with my performance today and I’m very happy to have defended my title,” Mulaudzi told the media after the race.

“The injury is fine now. The race was a tactic because it is high altitude, it is hot, so you have to adjust pace.

What an incredible way to celebrate Heritage Day at the race. The energy, diversity and spirit of our communities came to life across SA — Jabulile Nsibanyoni, Absa’s head of sponsorship

“I wanted to defend my title because everyone had forgotten about me. I’m happy to be back and get my first win of the year.”

Mulaudzi said his focus is on doing the Boxer 5km races and the Absa Run Your City Mangaung next month and he wants to build on his performance.

“This season is not the same. Last year I performed very well and this year I was struggling. Today I needed to be patient and wait for the right time,” he said. “This win means a lot to defend my title. I have never won Absa races this year.

“For now, I’m going back to the drawing board and focusing on the Boxer 5kms and after that I’m going to run the last Absa in Mangaung. Confidence is high after winning this race.”

In the women’s race, Kenyan internationals dominated the race as Deborah Chemutai finished first in 32:50, followed by Mercy Jelimo in 33:10, while Esther Borura was third in 33:27.

Jabulile Nsibanyoni, Absa’s head of sponsorship, reflected on a remarkable event during Heritage Day in Joburg: “What an incredible way to celebrate Heritage Day at the race. The energy, diversity and spirit of our communities came to life across SA.

“It’s a simple way for every step to have a greater purpose and we are proud to keep moving forward together.”

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