Selfless 100 hero Kolisi praises Springboks’ team ethos in Paris cauldron

Siya Kolisi marked his 100th Test cap with trademark humility and leadership, putting the team first as world champions the Springboks came from behind to humble France 32-17 in an intense Autumn international on Saturday.

Kolisi, who rose from humble beginnings in Zwide township in Gqeberha to become South Africa’s first Black captain and a two-time World Cup winner, was taken off at Stade de France in Paris as part of a tactical plan that helped the Boks manage the game after lock Lood de Jager’s red card left them a man short for the second half.

His calm authority during a game of fluctuating emotions encapsulated the qualities that have made him a unifying figure far beyond sport.

“You saw the way they started — making breaks, coming at us — but we didn’t panic,” Kolisi said. “The coolness remained. We put the team first and that’s what we did today.

“It’s not easy — you have to put emotions aside. We always make decisions for the team. Then it’s all good.”

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus, who appointed Kolisi captain in 2018, praised the skipper’s influence.

“You have to make plans in attack and defence, break the line, and stay calm when it matters most,” he said.

“A lot of people say they’re getting older, but they’re wiser and calmer under pressure. Siya controls the climate, the vibe of the team very well — he can create an environment for the team.”

Erasmus said South Africa’s experience was crucial in an intimidating atmosphere.

“Playing here, the French can be so proud of their supporters. It was intimidating, but we’ve been through this in 2023 [when South Africa beat France in the World Cup quarterfinals in Paris] and the experience of the players made the difference.”

Kolisi watched the closing stages from the touchline as South Africa’s forwards asserted control and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu sealed an impressive win with a late try.

Erasmus lauded the players for their fighting spirit to outscore the hosts four tries to two.

“It was probably close to midnight at home [when the final whistle sounded], so thank you to the people who stayed up and watched the game – we play for them and for South Africa.

“I also want to say thank you to our captain, who was taken off because Andre [Esterhuizen] can play loose forward and centre, which was a tough call. But when I told him, he just took it on the chin and understood.

“Boan [Venter] also came off early in the match because he has to get used to the intensity of these matches, though I thought he went really well.

“I think the guys who started probably softened up the opposition and then the bench could go and finish it. Even when Manie [Libbok] came on and Sasha went to fullback, I thought everybody had a good impact.

“That comes from the players understanding it’s a 23-man effort and the coaches made good plans, which made it easier for the players who came on from the bench.”

Asked what he said to the team at half time after losing De Jager for the rest of the match, Erasmus said: “I can take very little credit for what was said at half time because all the coaches of the different departments did most of the talking and made plans.”

Reuters-SA Rugby media