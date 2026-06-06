Bulls roar back to stun Glasgow and reach URC final

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Bulls scrumhalf Embrose Papier was a livewire in the URC semifinal against the Glasgow Warriors at Murrarfield on Saturday.

What a turn-around! The Bulls seemed down and out, 18 points adrift in the first half — but they hit back to fell the mighty Glasgow Warriors 22-21 in their URC semifinal at Murraryfield on Saturday.

And the key to victory, as head coach Johan Ackermann had stressed in the build-up, was winning those critical moments.

Scotland’s South African import Kyle Steyn had crossed over for two early tries, stunning efforts by the home side that culminated down the right touchline.

The Bulls spent half the first half playing with 14 men, first without Handre Pollard, who had given his side an early 3-0 lead, and then without Ruan Nortje.

Glasgow were awarded a penalty try after sustained pressure on the Bulls, who were suddenly 3-21 down and looking beaten.

One man down they fought back, camping on Glasgow’s line looking for the breakthrough. Skipper Marcell Coetzee lost the ball in a thrust over the line, but hooker Johan Grobbelaar, playing his 150th match, made certain to reduce the gap to 10-21 late in the first half.

It was a one-point win, but in the end it wasn’t close. Not the way the Bulls dominated

And then came the first of those critical moments. Glasgow attacked and left wing Kyle Rowe was put into space, with only Kurt-Lee Arendse standing between him and the tryline.

Rowe had some space on his left, but he cut inside instead and the Bulls winger dived left and ankle-tapped his opposite number, who went down, losing the ball and being adjudged to have knocked on.

Had the Warriors scored then, it would have been a different changing room at halftime. As it was, Ackermann knew what he wanted from his charges.

“My only thing was ‘guys, we’re 21-10 down, I ask one thing — let’s go score the first try. If we score the first try and it’s 21-17, then we’re in the game’.

“And the boys responded to that. They went up and we scored the first try and then we saw the belief.”

Glasgow lock Scott Cummings was sent off soon after the restart and the Bulls took full advantage, pushing deep into the opposition territory.

Scumhalf Embrose Papier, who was named man of the match, picked up the ball from a ruck on the line and darted over unchallenged.

Down 21-15 the Bulls were on fire and they ran the ball with confidence. The silly errors that had cost them possession in the first half were gone and they were swinging the ball effectively.

Eighthman Cameron Hanekom collected a pass on the left touchline and charged inside and upfield, taking the ball to just in front of the posts. This time prop Francois Klopper got the ball over the line and Pollard slotted the conversion for the lead with more than 20 minutes of the final half to go.

Pollard missed three second-half penalties, two of them kickable, and even when the Bulls made mistakes, they were able to recover.

With 10 minutes to go Papier’s box kick went too far and was easily marked. The kick upfield was fielded by Pollard whose pass hit the ground and Nizaam Carr knocked the ball on — scrum to Glasgow.

And then came another key moment. The Bulls pack pushed the opposite eight almost all the way from Edinburgh back to Glasgow to win the penalty and switch the momentum back to their favour.

It was a one-point win, but in the end it wasn’t close. Not the way the Bulls dominated.

They’ll want to repeat that in the final in two weeks’ time.

Scorers

Glasgow — 21 (21): Tries: Kyle Steyn (2), Penalty try. Conversions: Dan Lancaster (2).

Bulls — 22 (10): Tries: Johan Grobbelaar, Embrose Papier, Francois Klopper. Conversions: Handre Pollard (2). Penalties: Pollard.