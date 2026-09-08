Rugby

Damian Willemse returns to Bok team to replace injured Cheslin Kolbe

Boks eye historic first series win over All Blacks since 1976

David Isaacson

David Isaacson

Sports reporter

Damian Willemse returns to the Springbok lineup for the decisive final Test against the All Blacks. Picture: (Alche Greeff/BackpagePix)

Story audio is generated using AI

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has made one injury-forced change and switched his scrumhalves around for the fourth and final Test against the All Blacks in Baltimore on Saturday (11pm SA time).

Damian Willemse returns from injury to take over at fullback from Cheslin Kolbe, who broke his jaw in the third Test in Soweto at the weekend.

Morne van den Berg will start at scrumhalf, with Cobus Reinach moving to the bench.

South Africa lead the series 2-1 and are looking to secure their first series victory over New Zealand since 1976.

This will be the eighth match between South Africa and New Zealand on neutral territory, with the Boks leading 4-3.

The South African team to face the All Blacks on Saturday:

15-1: Damian Willemse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Ethan Hooker, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Morne van den Berg, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Ruan Nortje, Eben Etzebeth, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche.

Substitutes: Deon Fourie, Gerhard Steenekamp, Thomas du Toit, Lood de Jager, Andre Esterhuizen, Cameron Hanekom, Cobus Reinach, Manie Libbok.

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