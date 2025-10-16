Beganovic beamons ‘small’ stadium ahead of Magesi clash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic has sounded rather perturbed about facing Magesi at Seshego Stadium, suggesting the pitch there was “too small” for them to play their normal game.

“This is a very difficult game for us because Magesi are an awkward opponent, especially there at Seshego Stadium on a very compact and small pitch. We have to prepare ourselves for long balls,” Beganovic said on Thursday, ahead of their league showdown against Magesi on Saturday at 5.30pm.

“That pitch doesn’t allow us to have space because it’s too small and it’s so tight, so winning second balls will be crucial.”

The Galaxy coach added that they had based their preparations more on coping with set-pieces, further narrating how they expect Magesi to play.

“They also win a lot of second balls and are very dangerous on set-pieces, especially because the pitch is so small. We have put more attention on that (dealing with set-plays) in our preparations,” Beganovic said.

“With the new coach [John Maduka], they also want to have fast transition, so we need to be able to keep the ball when we have possession. We also need to play faster upfront if we want to get something out of this game.”

Before the recent Fifa break, Galaxy were in decent form in the league, winning three of their last five outings with a draw and a defeat, where youngster Seluleko Mahlambi, 21, impressively found the back of the net four times.

Beganovic also laid bare how they utilised the Fifa hiatus. “We just used the Fifa break to prepare our players who haven’t played regularly. We played two friendlies: one against our DDC team and also against Orlando Pirates,” the Galaxy mentor revealed.

“We put more attention on fitness because we want the fringe players to be as fit as the regulars. We want to have more options, especially from the bench, and also we want to have that strong competition for starting berths.”