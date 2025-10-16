Cele gives Amakhosi a chance in Confed Cup

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Thabo Cele is bullish about their CAF Confederation Cup campaign, believing they can go all the way to the final.

Amakhosi face Congolese side AS Simba in the Confederation Cup second preliminary round first leg at Stade TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi tomorrow (3pm). The second leg is billed for Dobsonville Stadium the following Saturday.

The winner of this fixture will progress to the group stages. Tomorrow’s game will be Chiefs’ first game since they confirmed the departure of their coach Nasreddine Nabi, with his assistants Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze taking charge for the remainder of the season.

“Now in this competition, it’s very important for us to get into group stages,” Cele said.

The Glamour Boys arrived safely today in Lubumbashi, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, ahead of Saturday's CAF Confederation Cup match against AS Simba.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/Qg2sO0kv4t — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 16, 2025

“The club has previously reached CAF finals [they won the Confed Cup when it was still known as the African Winners’ Cup in 2001, before losing the Champions League final to Al Ahly in 2021] and that inspires us, so we believe as the current generation we can also do it at this present time.”

Chiefs were knocked out in the Carling Knockout in the first round by Stellenbosch before the recent Fifa break. Cele has assured that they have used the Fifa hiatus to fix their shortcomings.

“The team’s preparations have been positive since the Fifa break ... we had more time to work on things we have been lacking on and just try and improve on things we’ve been doing well because our season started well and faced some setbacks,” Cele said.

An artificial turf at Stade TP Mazembe and hot weather conditions are some of the challenges Chiefs will have to deal with. Lubumbashi is expected to have temperatures of over 30°C tomorrow.

Cele also downplayed the advantage of playing the first leg away, insisting “football is football”.

“People like to say that it’s an advantage when you start away because you have an opportunity to score an away goal and you come back home with that advantage, but I think football is football and at Chiefs the pressure is always there,” the Chiefs midfielder said.

