Downs chase first-leg advantage against Nigeria’s Remo Stars

Mamelodi Sundowns will begin their chase for the CAF Champions League title with a trip to Nigeria to face Remo Stars at the M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium on Sunday at 5pm.

The Brazilians sat out in the first preliminary due to their current CAF ranking. They face the Nigerian side, who are experienced in continental football.

Stars have qualified for the Champions League for the second time after participating in the 2023/24 campaign.

This will be the first meeting between these two, and Masandawana utility player Thapelo Morena said they will be going all out to make sure they return with an advantage ahead of their second leg at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on October 26.

“We are going out there to do the business and that’s on the field. We are definitely sure that we will do our level best and come with an advantage,” Morena told the club media department.

“From when we get to Nigeria, the game will start from when we land at the airport [with their mind games]. We will have to put our minds into it and whatever comes our way, we have to move it.”

Morena also expects Stars to be motivated to try to beat Sundowns, but that they will be up for the challenge.

“They want an upper hand ... and if you postpone your two league games leading into this match, it shows the magnitude of the game. And also, giving fans free entrance, you want the supporters to push the team,” he said.

“Remember, after Bafana Bafana played against Nigeria [Fifa World Cup qualifier in Bloemfontein], then Remo Stars won the first round of qualification to play against Sundowns. There were a lot of things that they wanted to see from Sundowns and the atmosphere is going to be crazy.

“For us, it is a bonus we know we can look at their games and see where we can hurt them from their weaknesses.”

The Brazilians remain favourites to beat the Nigerian side and book a place in the group phase, looking at their experience on the continent. Last season, they went all the way to the final before losing to Pyramids 3-1 and are looking to do better than that this campaign. They will want to show their intentions with a strong performance in both legs.

