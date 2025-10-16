Fans confident Bafana will reach knockout stage in the US

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa fans celebrates during the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 match between South Africa and Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium in Nelpsruit, South Africa on 14 October 2025 ©Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

After Bafana Bafana qualified for the Fifa World Cup next year following their 3-0 win over Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday, marking the first time SA has qualified outright since 2002, fans have expressed their happiness and believe the team can reach the knockout stage.

Bafana delivered when it mattered the most by beating Rwanda to finish the qualifying campaign on top of Group C with 18 points.

The qualification journey was not an easy one, as Bafana had three points docked by Fifa for fielding an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, and headed into the final round under pressure.

Bafana supporter Vennetious “PapaWawa” Motswi said they are happy to see the players leave everything on the field of play to qualify.

“What a time to be alive; as they say, ‘no DNA, just RSA’. The feeling is out of this world. Taking into consideration when we came here, the chances were 50-50; we were number two, but I think the boys left everything in the field of play,” Motswi said.

“They showed character and proved to the world that we are South Africa and we are ready to conquer the world. I’m very happy and still trying to digest what I saw.”

With Bafana heading into the final round of qualifiers second and drawing with Zimbabwe in their last match, Motswi said they never doubted the players and had a belief they would qualify.

“We believe in our players; we knew that we were coming here for a win and nothing else,” he said. “Remember, we were also looking on the other side in Nigeria to see if they were going to beat Benin and they did. We are a proud nation and I know without a doubt that we are going to the US not to add numbers but to put our mark that no one is going to erase.”

Another supporter, Comfort Mkhabela, believes Bafana will go far in the tournament to be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.

“These boys are going very far, we are going to reach the knockout stage. We are very happy for South Africa. To the world, the US, Canada and Mexico ... we are coming. The giants of African football are South Africa, not Nigeria.”

Sindi Mhlodi said it is amazing that Bafana have finally qualified for the World Cup since 2002.

“It’s amazing. It was actually the first time coming to watch Bafana live. I’m glad we have qualified. What an amazing game; well done, boys,” she said.

Sowetan