Kopo keen to end Tuks’ run of draws

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kwanele Kopo, head coach of University of Pretoria during the Motsepe Foundation Championship 2025/26 match between University of Pretoria and Casric Stars at TUKS Stadium in Pretoria on 4 October 2025 © Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

University of Pretoria will be eager to end their series of draws when they visit Baroka in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) at Mafori Mphahlele Stadium tomorrow at 3.30pm.

AmaTuks are yet to register a win this season, having drawn all six matches, which has seen them occupy 11th place on the log table and trail Baroka by two heading into their match tomorrow.

Coach Kwanele Kopo feels decisions in some of the matches were against them, but that they will keep on doing what they have been doing until they get their first win.

“We’ve to keep on doing what we are doing, we played well in the past matches, we had chances, we can’t falter our players on. But when everything is against them, what are you going to do?” Kopo asked.

“We can keep on saying draws and draws, but let’s look at the game and say, is it a true reflection. You must not look at the numbers in the end without looking at the context. We were not happy to get a draw, but we know why. We must trim our expectations and expect less.”

Kopo also wants his side to build on their performance against Casric Stars, where he thinks they played well and were unlucky to concede the equalizer.

“I don’t think our last game against Casric was the mental attitude of the players, I don’t think so. It is difficult to stay positive and concentrated when you are being abused. There was a shout of a clear penalty. We keep on criticising players, but our last game was not about players. It was a good performance from the team, that’s all I can say,” he said.

Meanwhile, Milford will be eager to maintain their lead at the top when they visit Upington City at Mxolisi Dicky Stadium tomorrow, while Casric will look to bounce back to winning ways against Lions on Sunday following their 1-1 draw with AmaTuks.

Fixtures

All matches will kick off at 3.30pm

Today: Leicesterford v Highbury, Dobsonville.

Tomorrow: Baroka v University of PTA, Mafori Mphahlele; Bees v Venda, KaNyamazane; Upington v Milford, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs; Wanderers v CPT City, Harry Gwala; Leopards v Kruger, Thohoyandou.

Sunday: Gomora v Lerumo, TUT; Casric v Lions, Solomon Mahlangu.