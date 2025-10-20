Downs pummel Remo to put one foot in CAF group phase

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his goal against Remo Stars during the CAF Champions League match at M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium in Abuja, Nigeria.

Mamelodi Sundowns have one foot away in the CAF Champions League group phase following their 5-1 dominant victory over Remo Stars in the second preliminary round first leg at M.K.O Abiola International Stadium in Nigeria on Sunday.

Goals by Tashreeq Matthews, Peter Shalulile, Miguel Reisinho, Arthur Sales and Katlego Ntsabeleng guided Masandawana to an impressive win ahead of the return leg at Loftus Versfeld Stadium this weekend.

The Brazilians will look to complete the job at home in the second leg to book their place again in the group stages.

It was a dominant performance for Sundowns, who also showed their quality against the inexperienced Nigerian side, who didn’t have answers. The hosts offered little going forward and hardly troubled Ronwen Williams in goal.

Sundowns showed their intention by opening the scoring early through Matthews, who slotted home with a lovely finish from outside the box after he picked up a loose ball on the edge of the area.

Masandawana then suffered a blow in the first half when defender Malibongwe Khoza was stretchered off with an injury. He was replaced by Grant Kekana.

The Brazilians continued with their dominance as they searched for more goals, with the hosts struggling going forward.

New recruit Reisinho came close to increasing their lead when he got on the end of Marcelo Allende’s free kick, but his header was tipped for a corner kick by Remo goalkeeper Adebiyi Obassa a few minutes before the interval.

Shalulile doubled the lead a few minutes before the interval when he latched onto a through-pass and calmly slotted into the far corner.

Remo’s best chance came on the stroke of halftime with a point-blank effort in the area, but Williams was up to the task.

Sundowns continued where they left off in the second half and Reisinho opened his Downs account when he scored the third goal after he connected well with Khuliso Mudau, before substitute Sales netted the fourth goal 15 minutes from time.

The hosts pulled one back a minute later through Samson Olasupo against the run of play, but Sundowns were not done yet as Ntsabeleng netted the fifth with a tap-in from Lebo Mothiba’s cross.

Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates suffered a disappointing 0-3 defeat to Saint Eloi Lupopo in the Champions League second preliminary round first leg at Stade Frederic Kibassa Maliba on Sunday.

In the Betway Premiership, Marumo Gallants recorded a 2-1 hard-fought victory over Chippa United at Dr Molemela Stadium.