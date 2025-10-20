Mayo welcomes ‘healthy competition’ with Ighodaro at Chiefs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mayo expects a tough encounter against “well-rested” Siwelele, saying every team wants to prove a point against them.

Kaizer Chiefs’ Khanyisa Mayo has embraced new fellow striker Godspower Ighodaro, despite his long overdue availability for selection, and emphasised that the team’s strikers liked and supported each other.

Yesterday, Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze confirmed that Ighodaro was in contention to play this week as they host Siwelele at FNB Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm). Ighodaro hasn’t featured for Amakhosi since joining the team before the start of the season.

“Competition is everywhere,” Mayo said when asked about Ighodaro’s availability during a media open day at Naturena yesterday. “The competition we have in the team is a healthy one...we encourage each other each and every day to do better than yesterday.

“Each and every day at training we [strikers] stay behind to do extra training as strikers, shooting. We are working on complementing each other because we have to score for the team.”

Each and every day at training we [strikers] stay behind to do extra training as strikers, shooting. We are working on complementing each other because we have to score for the team — Khanyisa Mayo

Chiefs face Siwelele off the back of a goalless draw against AS Simba from the Democratic Republic of Congo in the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round first leg in Lubumbashi on Saturday. The second leg is billed for Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday (5pm).

Mayo expects a tough encounter against “well-rested” Siwelele, saying every team wants to prove a point against them. The Chiefs striker also stressed the importance of being mentally ready for the game after their trip to Lubumbashi.

Pule Sydney Mmodi of Kaizer Chiefs

“I think it’s going to be a tough game against Siwelele. Every team that plays against us wants to prove a point that they are better than players that are playing at Kaizer Chiefs,” said Mayo, who joined Chiefs on loan until the end of the season from Algerian side CR Belouizdad early last month.

“They [Siwelele] had a rest, and we played in DRC on Saturday, but it’s not about the rest...it’s about us being mentally prepared.”

Mayo insisted that he was feeling appreciated at Chiefs and also reflected on his short stint in Algeria, having joined Belouizdad from Cape Town City in August last year.

“It’s been tough to go and play outside SA...familiarising myself with a different culture was hard, but now I am back home, where I feel loved. I am at a place where I’ve always wanted to be as a footballer,” Mayo said.

League fixtures

Wednesday: Pirates v Polokwane, Orlando (7.30pm); Chiefs v Siwelele, FNB (7.30pm); Stellenbosch v Arrows, Athlone (7.30pm).

Sowetan