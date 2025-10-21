Chikoya backs Bucs to overturn three-goal deficit at Orlando

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Masindi Nemtajela of Pirates tries to shoot for goal during the Champions League match against Saint Eloi Lupopo in Lubumbashi, DRC, on Sunday. BackpagePix

After Orlando Pirates suffered a sobering 0-3 defeat to Saint-Éloi Lupopo in Lubumbashi in the DRC on Sunday, former defender Innocent Chikoya is optimistic they will turn it around and qualify for the CAF Champions League group phase.

The Buccaneers are on the verge of elimination in the preliminary round as they face the tough assignment of scoring at least three unanswered goals if they hope to bounce back in the return leg at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

But Chikoya feels they are capable of turning it around in front of their supporters at Orlando.

“Football is a very crazy game. They [Lupopo] managed to score three goals in their backyard. We can score three or four at home,” Chikoya told Sowetan yesterday.

“They will have supporters on their backs. You know Orlando is always packed and we will use that to our advantage. We’ve to score three goals.”

With Lupopo in the driving seat, Chikoya feels they will try to look for a goal before they decide to sit back and defend.

“We tend to say they will come and defend, but you cannot do that the whole game. I think they will come to look for a goal to close the game,” he said.

“But if you are coming to defend and Pirates get one, the complexion of the game changes. There will be panic; the supporters will be pushing hard.”

While many have criticised coach Abdeslam Ouaddou for dropping Lebone Seema, who formed a good partnership with Mbekezeli Mbokazi, for Nkosinathi Sibisi in the heart of defence in the first leg, Chikoya doesn’t think that affected the team.

“We cannot say the coach made an error. All the players are contracted to the club. He believes in the players he has, so he will use them. We can’t blame the coach since we conceded three goals.”

