Galaxy star Puso Dithejane opens door for possible Chiefs return

Sensational attacking midfielder Puso Dithejane has left the door ajar for a possible return to Kaizer Chiefs but says his focus now is on helping TS Galaxy to try and win the Carling Knockout.

The Rockets have a tricky Carling Knockout quarterfinal trip to Golden Arrows at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday where Dithejane ,21, is going to be one of the key players for coach Adnan Beganovic.

“I am at TS Galaxy and my focus is here, we will deal with transfers when the window opens but if the chance is there, then ja (I will consider),” he said from the training ground at Sturrock Park in Johannesburg where they are preparing for a trip to Arrows in Durban.

TS Galaxy midfielder Puso Dithejane on that ball boy incident at Kaizer Chiefs.



Dithejane was one of the four DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) players who were chucked out by Chiefs after refusing to be ball-balls during a senior team league match last season.

“There were truths and untruths in what was written in the papers (about that incident of the ball-boys). We refused to be ball-boys, but we tried to negotiate with the team to use other players because we were having a game the following day at midday.

“They did not agree with us and said we don’t respect the team. There was a meeting but they said we can leave the club and that is what happened.”

Looking ahead to the Arrows clash, Dithejane said they have what it takes to win there.

“Our preparations are going very well, we are going to Durban with the mentality of a win and get to the semifinal. They can be tough to beat at home but they have weak points that we can exploit.”

Coach Beganovic said they have assembled a quality side to be competitive this season.