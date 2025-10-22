WATCH | Kaze out to prove he and Ben Youssef deserve Chiefs job

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef have been appointed Chiefs co-coaches until the end of the season.

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze is of the view that people only doubt him because he’s an African coach, suggesting if he was “Lopez or Marco” from Europe, things would’ve been different.

Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef were brought to Chiefs by previous coach Nasreddine Nabi to assist him. The pair was installed as co-coaches for the remainder of the season when Nabi and the club “agreed to conclude their professional relationship on an amicable basis” a fortnight ago.

“At least you know that we [Kaze and Ben Youssef] are starting on a little bit of a disadvantage. If my name was maybe Lopez or Marco it would been a different story, but I want to blame my parents for not giving me those names,” Kaze said.

Even so, Kaze, whose many previous gigs include one at FC Barcelona’s renowned La Masia Academy, is still proud of being an African coach, implying he’s achieved things many African coaches can only dream of.

“I’m a happy and proud African coach. I have been where I don’t think many African coaches have been,” he said.

The 46-year-old Burundian coach said he and Ben Youssef were not taking the rather hostile reception as Chiefs coaches personally, asserting they were determined to work tirelessly to repay the club’s faith in them.

WATCH | Kaizer Chiefs mentor Cedric Kaze is of the view that if he was European, their appointment, alongside Khalil Ben Youssef as Amakhosi joint coaches, would've been received differently.



Video: @Sihle_NdebeleSK pic.twitter.com/BSYeMF27hn — Sowetan (@SowetanLIVE) October 22, 2025

“We don’t take it [the hostile reception] personally because it’s not directed to us... It’s directed to everything that we represent but as well we don’t want to prove anything because we’re African coaches,” he said.

“We want to honour the confidence that the club has placed in us, and we’re going to work very hard ... we’re going to do everything to make sure we succeed. We are very, very optimistic and confident.”

Chiefs host Siwelele in the league at FNB Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm) in what will be their seventh game across all competitions since Nabi was last in the dugout for the club.

“It’s going to be a very difficult game against a team [Siwelele] that didn’t start the season well but have shown improvements of late,” Kaze saide.

“They defend very well, with a block that’s very compact. They’re a team that is willing to work for each other, and we’ve been struggling to score, so it will be very interesting. We are willing to work hard to unlock their defence.”

Sowetan