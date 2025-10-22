Loss to AmaZulu gave City ideas on the areas to improve — Hunt

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Athini Maqokolo of AmaZulu is challenged by Durban City’s Terrence Mashego at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. /Phakamisa Lensman /BackpagePix

Durban City coach Gavin Hunt doesn’t think their defeat to AmaZulu at the weekend will derail their progress, but that it has given them an idea of where they need to work on to improve.

Hunt’s charges will be eager to bounce back to winning ways when they face KwaZulu-Natal rivals Richards Bay in the Carling Knockout quarterfinal at Umhlathuze Sports Complex on Saturday at 3.30pm.

City enjoyed a promising start in the Betway Premiership and are looking to go far in the Carling Knockout.

“I don’t think it affects anything. It’s another game and another competition, so that won’t affect anything,” Hunt said.

“They [Richards Bay] lost and we lost at the weekend, so I don’t think it affects anything. I think it gives us a few areas where we need to improve. Just football things and I will tackle that and you can’t do that over three months.

“It takes time, but I will do that as best as I can when the time arises.”

Hunt identified areas where he thinks they need to be better, and he believes they will get it right as they look to continue with their impressive run in the league and cup matches.

We are trying to create a good culture and we should not be losing games like we did against AmaZulu. — Durban City coach Gavin Hunt

“There are certain things which I won’t speak about, but there are things we need to do better and we will.

”There is a good mentality in the team and at the club and that’s important,” he said.

“We are trying to create a good culture and we should not be losing games like we did against AmaZulu.

“In our wide areas against AmaZulu, we didn’t have enough 2v1s, which we should’ve. We need to do better. And to concede a goal like that is disappointing as well.”

Bay will also be looking to bounce back to winning ways after suffering a 1-2 defeat to Orbit College on Friday in a league match.

