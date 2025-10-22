Wounded Pirates out to redeem themselves against Polokwane

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Oswin Appollis of Orlando Pirates is likely to start on Wednesday night as the Soweto giants are desperate to have a winning momentum ahead of their Champions League return leg on Saturday. Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

As Orlando Pirates look to put aside their CAF Champions League second preliminary round disappointment with a victory against Polokwane City in the Betway Premiership match at Orlando Stadium this evening (7.30pm), they should be encouraged that Rise and Shine always struggle against them, especially in Soweto.

The Buccaneers have enjoyed a good run against Polokwane, with eight wins from their last nine matches, and will want to continue with that run on Wednesday night.

The two teams have already met this season in the MTN8 quarterfinal, with the Soweto giants winning 2-0.

Polokwane are also poor travellers, with four losses in six away trips this campaign, but come into this fixture highly motivated following their 1-0 win over Sekhukhune United in their last match before the Fifa international break.

Both teams head into the match tied on 15 points, alongside Kaizer Chiefs, Durban City and AmaZulu. But the Buccaneers, who have played two games less, are third on the log table due to their superior goal difference.

A win for either side will close the gap to two points between them and Sekhukhune, who are in second place. With six games in hand, Pirates are six points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, and will want to close that gap.

But after defeat their 3-0 to Saint-Éloi Lupopo of the DR Congo in the Champions League on Sunday, Bucs coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is expected to make changes in the starting line-up, with Lebone Seema likely to return after he was dropped to the bench on Sunday.

Oswin Appollis and Thalente Mbatha, who both started on the bench against Lupopo, are likely to start tonight as the Soweto giants are desperate to have a winning momentum ahead of their Champions League return leg on Saturday.

Ndamulelo Maphangule will return to the engine room for Rise and Shine after he was rested, while Thabang Matuludi returned unscathed from international duty and is key at right back, where he will look to keep Pirates’ attacking players at bay.

League fixtures

Tonight: Pirates v Polokwane, Orlando (7.30pm); Chiefs v Siwelele, FNB (7.30pm); Stellenbosch v Arrows, Athlone (7.30pm)

Carling Knockout quarterfinals

Saturday: Bay v Durban, Umhlathuze Sports Complex (3pm)

Sunday: Arrows v Galaxy, King Zwelithini (3pm)

Champions League second preliminary round, second leg

Saturday: Pirates v Lupopo, Orlando (3pm)

Sunday: Sundowns v Remo Stars, Loftus Versfeld (3.30pm).

CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round, second leg

Sunday: Chiefs v Simba, Dobsonville (3pm); Stellenbosch v 15 de Agosto, Athlone (3pm)

