Broos says Mkhalele should become Bafana coach after World Cup

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says replacing him with his assistant Helman Mkhalele would be the “best thing to do”, and suggested that they have a lot in common.

Broos, who joined Bafana in May 2021, will retire after next year’s World Cup, to be co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada.

“I think the best thing to do should be that Helman becomes the coach after me because then you have [continuity],” Broos said during a roundtable discussion with local media at Safa House on Thursday.

“When Helman takes the team, the way of working and philosophy will stay the same with a little bit more [of an] African thing because I am a European.”

“Helman thinks a lot of things... [and] 95% of the things he thinks...are exactly the things I think, so it should be very good [to be succeeded by him].”

But the Belgian-born 73-year-old coach fears that Mkhalele’s “lack of qualifications” could be a predicament, and encouraged him to enrol for a UEFA [Union of European Football Associations] professional licence as Mkhalele only holds a Safa level 1 badge.

“The only problem with Helman is that he doesn’t have qualifications,” said Broos, who earlier this month inspired SA to their first World Cup qualification since 2002.

“You can avoid that when Helman can follow the processes for the UEFA pro licence, because you need that as a coach of a national team. It’s not my job to do that [to recommend his successor], but you have to think about what kind of a coach you want.”

