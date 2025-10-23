Fran slams safa over Ellis’s contract impasse

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Desiree Ellis coach of South Africa during the 2024 Womens Africa Cup of Nations South Africa Training on the 13 July 2025 at Honneur Stadium in Oujda

Former Banyana Banyana coach Fran Hilton-Smith has branded Safa as “unprofessional” over the current impasse around Desiree Ellis’s contract with the national women’s football side.

After a recommendation from Safa national executive committee (NEC) meeting last week, which approved a new four-year contract for Ellis, she has not signed a new contract and was left behind when the team departed for Wednesday night’s Women Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) qualifier against DR Congo.

It is understood that Ellis doesn’t agree with some of the clauses in the new contract. Her contract with Safa expired in July last year, and since then, she has been working on a month-to-month contract.

Hilton-Smith feels Safa is not showing any respect to Ellis, who got an offer only a few days before their Wafcon qualifier against the DRC in Kinshasa.

“I think issues like contracts should have been sorted out long ago. It just shows a sign of disrespect (towards Ellis) to be allowed to continue to such an extent that she didn’t travel with the team,” Smith told Sowetan on Wednesday.

“Why didn’t these parties sit down long ago and discuss this? She has been without a contract for months, and she has been working month-to-month. It is just unprofessional. It should have been sorted out amicably long ago. You can’t operate like that.”

The team assembled on Sunday without Ellis and a few overseas players, while assistant coach Thinasonke Mbuli was in charge of the team.

Hilton-Smith believes the uncertainty has disrupted the players, with overseas-based players such as Amogelang Motau, Thembi Kgatlana, Sinoxolo Cesane, and Hildah Magaia, all of whom play in Mexico, not honouring Wednesday night’s first-leg match. The second leg against the DRC is next Tuesday at FNB Stadium.

“You must be comfortable with the contract, and clearly, the fact that it is not signed [means] she (Ellis) is not happy with the terms,” she said.

“That should have been negotiated and resolved. In any business and federation, that’s the way forward to resolve these problems and move forward. Now, we’ve a crucial game, a qualifier for Wafcon, and the coach is not there; this disturbs the players.

“It is not good. This must be a lesson, and that’s how the professional organisation should be running.”

Ellis could not be reached for comment, while Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao told this paper to ask for permission to interview her from the head of communication, Mninawa Ntloko.

Ntloko said they were in the middle of preparations for the Banyana v DRC match yesterday.

