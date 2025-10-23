Trigger-happy Chippa United hire fifth coach in just three months

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Vusumuzi Vilakazi has been roped in to steer the Chippa United ship. Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Chippa United will head into their 11th league match of the season with a fifth coach in charge after Luc Eymael parted ways with the club on Wednesday, and was replaced by Vusumuzi Vilakazi.

Eymael confirmed his departure to Sowetan’s sister publication, The Herald. Chilli Boys boss Siviwe Mpengesi wrote: “Vilakazi Kanu,” via WhatsApp, when asked who would replace the Belgian.

Vilakazi, 43, becomes the fifth coach at the helm of the club after just 10 matches into the new Betway Premiership campaign.

Sinethemba Badela was shown the door just two matches into the season. He was replaced by Musa Nyatama, who was replaced by Morgan Mammila, who later made way for Eymael.

It will be former Kruger United coach Vilakazi’s second stint at the Gqeberha club. He first joined as the club’s technical director, working with Mammila during the 2023/24 season.

Eymael’s departure comes as no surprise following Chippa’s 2-1 loss to Marumo Gallants on Sunday.

The result marked the coach’s fourth loss since taking charge at the club. He managed just one win in seven games.

Eymael is now a free agent after his lawyers reached an agreement with Chippa to go their separate ways.

The former Free State Stars coach said his lawyers met with those of the club on Monday. On Tuesday, they found common ground and an agreement was signed on Wednesday.

“My goalkeeper coach from Tunisia, Walid Ben Othman, is following me,” Eymael said.

“I think the team were improving a lot, but the coach cannot avoid the mistakes of the players. I think there was a big improvement in the playing style, but ja, what can I say? Each experience teaches you a lesson.

I was really hoping that the chair would give me more time. Everybody can see that there’s a big improvement in the team, besides the mistakes we made that are costing us points.

“But we tried; we never gave up. I wish them all the best for the future, also to the next coach. I hope they will survive in the PSL.”

The Chilli Boys next play AmaZulu in East London on November 1.