Walaza pledges to return stronger, faster

After missing the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo due to a hamstring injury last month, SA rising sprinter Bayanda Walaza has vowed he will make a big statement when he returns to the track next year to overcome that setback.

Walaza failed to recover from a hamstring he sustained at the Diamond League final in Zurich on August 25. He had entered to compete in the 100m and the 4x100m in Tokyo.

“I will say ‘bouncing back’ is a small word. I will overcome the consequences and I will make a big statement, trust me. It will be a big statement and everyone will be shocked and will know me,” Walaza explained to Sowetan after he was honoured by his institution, Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), during their Prestige Sports Awards ceremony on Tuesday.

Walaza walked away with the Sports Star and Newcomer of the Year gongs.

“I will be in people’s mouths; that’s all I can say. Now is the end of the year; as athletes, what we are thinking about is to rest. Our body and mind are tired. Now is the time to look at what I’ve done and cherish what I did.”

The 19-year-old burst onto the international stage last year when he helped SA to achieve a historic 4x100m relay silver medal at the Paris Olympic Games. He also helped SA win the 4x100m relay gold at the World Relays in Guangzhou, China, this year.

Walaza insists he was not disappointed not to have participated in Tokyo last month.

“It happens; it is part of life. I’m one person who always finds positivity in everything, so it was one thing to say, ‘Okay, I didn’t make it, but I will next time,’” he said.

“I didn’t feel bad or sad. It was just that moment of, like, ‘Okay, this can happen to anyone’. I always find it as a possibility of maybe saying it was not my time.”

Looking back, Walaza feels it was a successful year and hopes to build on it in the future as he looks to achieve more.

“The year was exceptional. I enjoyed the season and everything went perfectly well and I’m grateful for every race and each and every challenge I came across.

“Now it is only training, getting back to my original form and just preparing for next year, no more races.”