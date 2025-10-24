Ouaddou positive Bucs will turn the tables

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Manuel Kambala of Polokwane City FC challenges Tshepang Moremi of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City FC at Orlando Stadium in Soweto

While Orlando Pirates need to score at least three goals to have a chance to advance to the CAF Champions League group phase when they host Saint Eloi Lupopo in the second preliminary round return leg tomorrow, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou demands sharper finishing from his side.

Following their narrow 1-0 win over Polokwane City in their Betway Premiership match on Wednesday night, the Buccaneers will need to improve their finishing against the DR Congo side at Orlando Stadium (3pm) if they are to stay in the competition.

They trail 3-0 after losing the CAF Champions League first leg away last week, and will need to win 4-0 to progress or 3-0 to force the match into penalties.

Against Polokwane on Wednesday, Pirates missed many scoring opportunities, and Ouaddou admitted they have to be better in the final third. I have seen a great character from my players trying to score goals going forward. Not protecting this goal, we’ve seen that during all the games, we tried to score more goals,” he said after their match against Rise and Shine.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t have the efficiency in the box. But I hope they [players] kept the five goals they didn’t score for this Saturday.”

Tshepang Moremi scored the only goal against Polokwane early in the first half, and while Ouaddou rested some of his key players like Thalente Mbatha, Deon Hotto, Sipho Mbule and Tshegofatso Mabasa, they’re expected to return to the starting line-up to boost their attack.

“It was important to give a chance to all the players. It was their moment, we’re playing in many competitions and, of course, we respect all the teams,” he said.

“We put all the players who are fit and can give me an answer about what I’m expecting. We knew it was not an easy team. The guys gave their best and played well. But at the same time, we had a game on Saturday in our heads.”

Ouaddou was pleased with how they performed and that it gave them hope ahead of the match tomorrow. “I’m happy with the performance of the players. They did well, it shows that we have an interesting group.

“Like I said, we are winning the game with eleven players, but winning competitions with the group, and I’m happy with the performance of the guys.”

