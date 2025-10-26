Wasteful Chief still register easy win over AS Simba

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Alton Kwanika of Kaizer Chiefs and Filly Yashiso of AS Simba during the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round match between Kaizer Chiefs and AS Simba at Dobsonville Stadium, Soweto. Veli Nhlapo

At Dobsonville Stadium

As wasteful as they were in front of goal, Kaizer Chiefs still strolled into the CAF Confederation Cup group stages by outwitting Congolese side AS Simba 3-1 in the tournament’s second preliminary round second leg here on Sunday afternoon.

The first leg finished scoreless in Lubumbashi last Saturday. The win also saw Amakhosi snap their four-game winless run in all competitions, where they had only managed a single goal, scored when they drew 1-all against AmaZulu at FNB Stadium in the domestic championship early this month.

Powered by a vibrant full capacity home crowd, Chiefs were purposeful in their play from the word go, playing directly with some slick interplays as well. Around 17,000 tickets were sold for this clash at the 24,000-seater venue.

Amakhosi’s dominance paid off as early as the third minute when Godspower Ighodaro pounced on a rebound from Glody Lilepo’s shot, beating Simba goalkeeper Daniel Mpoy from close range.

It was Ighodaro’s maiden goal in Chiefs colours in what was his second game for the club since joining before the season started.

Filly Yashiso nearly levelled matters a few seconds later when he unleashed a ferocious shot just outside the box, only for the hosts’ goalkeeper, Brandon Petersen, to produce a brilliant save.

Chiefs’ midfield combination of Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Sibongiseni Mthethwa looked effective as they won the majority of second balls, also helping a lot in ball retention and ball rotation as well.

Lilepo, before he was stretchered off a few minutes prior to the halftime break, was giving Simba troubles down the left flank but he mostly proved selfish, taking unnecessary shots instead of passing to his teammates, especially Ighodaro.

To his credit, Lilepo, who was replaced by Pule Mmodi at the start of the second half, netted Amakhosi’s third goal, rising highest to nod home Vilakazi’s corner-kick in the 25th minute.

Before Lilepo’s goal, Zitha Kwinika had neatly flicked Vilakazi’s freekick into the net to double Chiefs’ lead in the 14th minute.

Chiefs also gave debuts to Asanele Velebayi and Lebohang Maboe later. Mduduzi Shabalala and Bradley Cross showboated a bit towards the later stages of the match, while Mmodi squandered at least three glorious chances.

Aden McCarthy netted an own goal in the 81st minute but that proved a mere consolation for the away side.

