Lupopo coach admits Bucs’ game plan surprised them

Orlando Pirates players look dejected at the end of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League match against FC Saint-Éloi Lupopo at Orlando Stadium at the weekend. Pirates lost on penaties.

Saint Eloi Lupopo coach Guy Bukasa admitted being surprised by how Orlando Pirates set up during their CAF Champions League 5-4 penalty victory in the second preliminary round second leg at Orlando Stadium, playing without a recognised striker in the first half.

The Buccaneers went to the match without a striker and even though they did manage to find the back three times to level 3-3 on aggregate, Bukasa said he didn’t expect to have that approach.

“Honestly, yes, but it didn’t change much in the organisation. They kept the ball; they tried to go on the sides and come inside,” Bukasa explained.

“But we tried to keep spaces closed and what they did well was to try and kick from far and they found some solutions, but we knew that they would continue to keep the ball. [Oswin] Appollis, [Tshepang] Moremi and the same things, but I was surprised with that decision to play without a real number nine.”

Honestly, we feel proud, but I think we learnt too much from these two games against Pirates because they are a very well-organised team off and on the pitch. — Lupopo coach Guy Bukasa

Bukasa was also pleased to have eliminated a team like Pirates in the Champions League and said it could have gone either way.

“Honestly, we feel proud, but I think we learnt too much from these two games against Pirates because they are a very well-organised team off and on the pitch,” he said.

“They have talented players. When they have the ball, it’s just amazing. When you are an opponent, you appreciate what they are doing. So, it was difficult for us for over 180 minutes. We suffered too much.

“The reason why we tried to stay low [block] was to avoid conceding more goals because if we had made the mistake of pressing them, then we could’ve conceded four goals.

“So, we are happy. I must say congratulations to Pirates because they also deserve to continue, but we fight. We came here to get a qualification.

“For us, we learnt too much from them and we continue to work and improve our level for the group stage.”

Sowetan