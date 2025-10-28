Cardoso welcomes rare break to prepare for Bucs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Divine Lunga of Mamelodi Sundowns FC during the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League, 2nd Qualifying Round match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Remo Stars at Loftus Versfeld on October 26, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is excited that he will have the whole week to prepare for their upcoming Betway Premiership match at Loftus Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).

The Brazilians will not have a midweek fixture, which will give them enough time to prepare for that match. Pirates, on the other side, will face Magesi in the Carling Knockout quarterfinal at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.

In the previous two weeks, Masandawana had an opportunity to prepare for a week without any midweek matches, and Cardoso said this helps them prepare properly.

“This week is important because basically now we’ve another full week to play on Saturday, but then we will play two matches in one week (next week),” Cardoso told the media after his side beat Remo Stars 2-0 in the CAF Champions League second preliminary round second leg. The result at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday gave the Pretorians a 7-1 win on aggregate to advance to the group stages.

“It is Saturday, Wednesday and probably the weekend again because we are trying to schedule a match, and then we go for the international break again,” Cardoso said.

“Obviously, it was important to have these two weeks. I don’t remember working a full week or cycle for a long time.

“Sometimes people don’t understand. When you have the entire group, it means the level of the training becomes higher because the highest quality of the players are there.

When you have the entire group, it means the level of the training becomes higher because the highest quality of the players are there which allows you to work with the dynamics you want to have with the team. — Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns coach

“If we don’t have everyone, the level of the sessions drops, and having the possibility to train with the group allows you to work with the dynamics you want to have with the team and also brings out the quality in the sessions.”

After progressing to another group stage in the Champions League, Cardoso expects a tricky draw.

“Sometimes we think that we are going to play a team that does not have a name, but it’s difficult when we play away,” he said.

“Last year, theoretically, the worst team was Maniema. The first game was at home, and there was a draw, which made it difficult to think [about] what could happen in the competition, especially with (Moroccan side) AS FAR and Raja Casablanca in the same group.

“As you remember, with five minutes before the end of the match, we were losing 1-0 to Maniema (second match away), and we were out of the group stage. [Peter] Shalulile scored two goals and we went through and played a draw against AS FAR, which saw us through.”

Sowetan